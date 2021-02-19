Advertisement

Moto E7 Power launched in India with 6.5-inch MaxVision display, 4GB RAM, 5000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 19, 2021 12:24 pm

Moto E7 Power comes with an HD+ Max Vision display, 5000mAh battery, Android 10 and more.
Motorola has today launched a new smartphone in the E-Series lineup – Moto E7 Power in India. The smartphone is priced at Rs 7499 for the 2GB RAM with 32GB storage version and Rs 8,299 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage version. It comes in Tahiti Blue and Coral Red colour options.

Moto E7 Power will be available on Flipkart starting February 26 at 12 noon. The phone comes with an HD+ Max Vision display, 5000mAh battery, Android 10 and more.

 

Moto E7 Power specifications



Moto E7 Power features a 6.5-inch HD+ MaxVision waterdrop-style display notch with 20:9 aspect ratio and a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 chipset coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The storage capacity up to 1TB can be further expanded via a microSD card.
Moto E7 Power
For the camera, the Moto E7 Power has a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13 megapixels primary shooter with f/2.0 aperture and a 2 megapixels macro camera alongside a LED flash. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with an f/2.2 aperture housed in a notch.

Moto E7 Power also houses a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging and it runs Android 10. Connectivity options include 4G, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz) 2×2 MIMO, USB Type C port, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and more.

