Moto E40 will launch in India soon

Moto E40, the latest smartphone from Motorola will soon launch in India. The company has now started teasing the launch of Moto E40 smartphone in India.

Motorola has posted the teaser on its official Twitter handle with the tagline “The Perfect Entertainer.” However, Motorola has not revealed the exact launch date. It also did not reveal the key specifications of the upcoming Motorola smartphone.

The phone was recently listed on a Romanian online retailer’s website revealing Moto E40 specs and price. As per the listing, Moto E40 is priced at RON779.99 (roughly Rs 13,630) and has two colour options – Pink and Gray.

Moto E40 Specs

As far as the smartphone’s specifications go, the retailer listing suggests that the Moto E40 will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. In addition, the display will have a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole at the center to house a selfie camera.

The listing says that the phone will pack Unisoc 700 chipset. This will be coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. In addition, the device will run Android 11 out of the box on the software side.

For the imaging part, the Moto E40 will feature a triple-camera setup. There will be a 48MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. At the front, the phone will feature an 8MP selfie camera. It will also feature a rear-facing fingerprint scanner.

In addition, the phone will measure 168.08 x 75.64 x 9.14mm and weighs 198 grams. Connectivity features will include dual SIM support, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack.