Moto E40 specs, price, and images leaked via retailer listing

Motorola recently launched Moto E20 smartphone. Now the company is working on a new E-series smartphone dubbed as Moto E40. It has been listed on Romanian retailer eMAG’s website revealing Moto E40 specs and price.

As per the listing, Moto E40 is priced at RON779.99 (roughly Rs 13,630) and has two colour options – Pink and Gray.

Moto E40 Specs

As far as the smartphone’s specifications go, the retailer listing suggests that the Moto E40 will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. In addition, the display will have a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole at the center to house a selfie camera.

Moving on, the listing says that the phone will pack Unisoc 700 chipset. This will be coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. In addition, the device will run Android 11 out of the box on the software side.

For the imaging part, the Moto E40 will feature a triple-camera setup. There will be a 48MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. At the front, the phone will feature an 8MP selfie camera. It will also feature a rear-facing fingerprint scanner.

In addition, the phone will measure 168.08 x 75.64 x 9.14mm and weighs 198 grams. Connectivity features will include dual SIM support, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack.

Earlier Moto E40 Geekbench listing was spotted. The Geekbench listing revealed that the Moto E40 smartphone would be powered by an Unisoc processor clocked at 1.8GHz. However, the exact Unisoc chipset name is not displayed in the listing.

Moving on, the listing reveals that the phone runs on the Android 11 operating system. In addition, the device is loaded with 4GB of RAM. However, there might be more RAM variants when it launches.