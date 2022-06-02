Moto E32s launched in India with 90Hz display

Motorola has launched a new smartphone in India called the Moto E32s. The Moto E32s is the latest entry-level smartphone from the Lenovo-owned brand which comes with a MediaTek Helio G37 processor and runs on Android 12 out of the box. The device has a triple rear camera setup.

The Moto E32s comes with an introductory price of Rs 8,999 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant in India. Motorola has not yet confirmed the validity period of the introductory pricing and what exactly will be the original price after that.

The phone also comes in a 4GB + 64GB model which is priced at Rs 9,999. It comes in Misty Silver and Slate Gray colours and will be available for purchase starting 12pm (noon) on June 6 from Flipkart, Jio Mart, Jio Mart Digital, and Reliance Digital.

Moto E32s Specifications

Moto E32s features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. In addition, the display has a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole at the center to house a selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support but comes with a 10W charger in the box.

An octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 processor powers it. This is coupled with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM along with 32GB/64GB of internal storage that’s expanded via a microSD card. In addition, the device runs Android 12 out of the box on the software side.

For the imaging part, the phone sports a triple-camera setup. There will be a 16-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. At the front, the phone features an 8-megapixel camera for video calls and selfies. It features a side-facing fingerprint scanner and supports face unlock as well.

Connectivity features include 4G LTE dual SIM support, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack. Lastly, the handset measures 163.95 x 74.94 x 8.49mm and weighs around 185 grams.