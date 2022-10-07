Moto E32, Nokia G11 Plus launched in India: Check Price, Specifications

Motorola has launched the Moto E32 in India, a new budget offering with 5000mAh battery and a 90Hz display. The device arrives as a competitor to Realme and Redmi’s budget devices. Further, the Indian variant of the Moto E32 has different specifications than the global model that was unveiled earlier this year in May.

Moto E32 Price, Offers

Available in two colour variants, Eco Black and Arctic Blue, moto e32 will go on sale from today, 7th October, 12 noon onwards on Flipkart and leading retail stores. The Moto E32 has launched for Rs 10,499. There’s also a launch offer where benefits from Reliance Jio worth Rs 2,549 are given, including Rs 2000 cashback on recharge and Rs 549 discount on annual Zee5 membership.

Moto E32 Specifications

The Moto E32 sports a 6.5-inch Max Vision LCD display with an HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is a punch-hole panel with 89.03% screen-to-body ratio and 268 pixels per inch. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It comes with a microSD card slot for expanding storage up to 1TB.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a dual rear camera setup. It has a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensor with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the device uses an 8-megapixel front shooter.

As for software, the handset runs Android 12 operating system. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with support for standard 10W charging. It includes a side-facing fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, FM Radio, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging.

The device competes with the likes of Tecno POP 6 Pro, Realme C30s, Lava Blaze Pro in India. However, the Moto E37 does have a slight edge over others because of its Stock Android approach in the software department.

Nokia G11 Plus Price

The Nokia G11 Plus comes in a single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model that is listed for Rs 12,499 on the Nokia India site. It comes in Charcoal Grey and Lake Blue colour options. The device was first announced back in June of this year for global markets.

Nokia G11 Plus Specifications

The Nokia G11 Plus features a 6.5-inch HD+ display that offers a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and runs at 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC. In addition, it features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 512GB.

For optics, the phone has a dual-camera setup on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth lens. On the front side, there’s an 8-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Furthermore, the G11 Plus runs on Android 12 operating system out of the box and the company has confirmed that the device will receive 2 major OS upgrades with 3 years of security patches. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging. Connectivity options include dual-SIM (Nano) 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For security, this handset gets a Face Unlock feature and a rear fingerprint sensor. It is IP52 rated for water resistance.