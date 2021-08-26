Moto E20 specifications and renders leaked, launch seems imminent

Motorola is working on a new E-series smartphone dubbed Moto E20. The phone launch seems imminent as the renders and key specifications of the upcoming Moto E20 smartphone have leaked online.

Tipster Evan Blass had shared the renders of the upcoming Motorola handset. The upcoming Moto E20’s model number is XT2155-1, and it is codenamed Aruba. The renders show that the phone will sport a teardrop notch display with a noticeable chin.

At the top, the Moto E20 has a 3.5mm audio jack. The bottom edge features a microphone, a USB-C port, and a loudspeaker grille. The left side has a SIM slot, while its right edge has the voice assistant, volume, and power buttons.

For the Moto E20 specifications, the leak reveals that the phone has a 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution. It has a dual-camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel secondary lens, and an LED flash. In addition, the phone has a front camera of 5-megapixel.

The E20 packs a 1.6GHz octa-core processor with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage. A 4,000mAh battery backs it, and it will run on Android 11 OS.

Blass’s tweet also confirms that has another E-series phone called Moto E30 (codenamed as Cyprus) in the works. However, there is no information on its specifications as of now.

Earlier also, renders of Moto E20 leaked online. The smartphone has a waterdrop notch at the front that will house the front-facing camera. Moreover, there’s a hexagonal pattern on the back, along with three buttons on the side. These seem to be the power button, volume rocker and a Google Assistant button. It’s not clear whether the Motorola logo at the back also acts as a fingerprint sensor or not.

The Moto E20 has also appeared on certification websites such as Brazil’s Anatel certification agency, Bluetooth SIG, and TUV Rheinland with the model number XT2155.