Mid-Range Smartphones’ Comparison: Oppo K13 5G and Vivo Y39 5G

Oppo debuted its Oppo K13 5G earlier this week, making it a competitor to the likes of the Vivo Y39 5G which is also available at a similar price point. Here’s a comparison between the Oppo K13 5G and Vivo Y39 5G in terms of on-paper specs to help you decide your next smartphone purchase.

Display

The Vivo Y39 5G sports a 6.68-inch LCD Display with an HD+ Resolution of 1608 x 720 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1000 nits of brightness. The Oppo K13 5G comes with a 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ E4 AMOLED Display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits peak brightness, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Between the Oppo K13 5G and Vivo Y39 5G, it’s clear that the former has a better display, not only because it’s an AMOLED panel but also because its sharper and brighter as well.

Performance and Software

The Vivo Y39 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Processor paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Processor paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

While they carry the same amount of RAM and storage, it’s the Chipset that takes the Oppo K13 5G ahead in the competition because it’s more powerful than the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 in Vivo’s device. In terms of software as well, Oppo’s device is much more fluid and polished.

Battery and Cameras

The Vivo device has a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor with PDAF and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. On the front, it gets an 8MP f/2.0 selfie sensor. The handset is backed by a 6500mAh battery with 44W fast wired charging support.

Oppo K13 5G has dual cameras on the back, with a 50MP OV50D40 f/1.8 primary sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. There is a 16MP f/2.4 Sony IMX480 sensor on the front for selfies. It further packs a 7000mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging support.

Both of them have an identical camera setup so we won’t comment on which one’s the better one until we test them side-by-side. In terms of battery however, it’s clear that Oppo’s device is the winner due to the bigger cell and faster charging speeds.

Verdict

Vivo Y39 5G is priced at Rs 16,999 for 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 18,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model. The Oppo K13 5G is available in two models: 8GB + 128GB at Rs 17,999 and 8GB + 256GB at Rs 19,999.

Even though the Vivo Y39 5G is priced slightly cheaper, the Oppo K13 5G is the smartphone to go for between the two. For a thousand bucks more, you significantly better value with Oppo’s device which is definitely worth the price.