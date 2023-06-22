Microsoft to Hike Prices of Xbox Series X, Game Pass

The cost of the Xbox Series X console will increase in most countries, with the exception of the US, Japan, Chile, Brazil, and Colombia. Microsoft has also announced a price hike for the Xbox Game Pass subscription, which will take effect on August 1. The new base price for the Game Pass will be $10.99/month, up from its current price of $9.99.

It may be recalled, PlayStation increased their prices last year, and now it seems that the Xbox Series X console will be following suit.

Microsoft has kept the cost of the Xbox Game Pass steady since its subscription service launch in 2017. However, to remain competitive, the pricing will be revised.

Starting July 6th, Xbox Game Pass prices will increase in all countries. The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription will now cost $16.99 per month, up from $14.99, while the base Xbox Game Pass for Console will increase from $9.99 to $10.99 per month. However, the pricing for PC will remain unchanged.

Players who are already subscribed will not be affected by the price increase until they renew their subscriptions.