Microsoft Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 launched in India

Microsoft has launched new laptops in India, including the Surface Pro 9 and the Surface Laptop 5. Both the laptops were launched globally last month and came with 12th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 processors and Intel Evo certification as well. The laptops will go on sale in India on November 29, as per the company.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 Price in India

The Surface Laptop 5 starts at Rs 1,07,999 (commercial price) and Rs 1,11,899 (consumer price) for the base model with a 13.5-inch display and an Intel Core i5 12th Gen processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB storage. The 13.5-inch display model, also the top-end variant, which packs a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB storage comes at a price of Rs 1,78,999 (consumer price) and Rs 1,80,899 (commercial price).

The 15-inch display variants of the Surface Laptop 5 will be available in two variants with Intel Core i7 12th Gen processor. The base variant will come with 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage and will cost Rs 1,39,999 (consumer price). The trim with 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage will come at Rs 1,88,999 (consumer price) and Rs 1,90,699 (commercial price).

As for the Microsoft Surface Pro 9, it starts at Rs 1,05,999 (consumer price) and Rs 1,11,899 (commercial price) for the base variant with an Intel Core 12th Gen i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The variant with an Intel Core 12th Gen i7 processor with 32GB RAM, and 1TB storage comes at a price of Rs 2,69,999 (consumer price) and Rs 2,69,599 (commercial price) in India.

Microsoft is also running offers on the purchase of Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9 during the pre-sale period in India. You can get a Poppy Red Arc Mouse worth Rs 7,499 for free with the purchase of Surface Laptop 5 while customers who buy the Surface Pro 9 will get a Surface Pro Keyboard (Black) worth Rs 14,999, according to Microsoft.

Both the models will go on sale from November 29 in India, per the company.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 Specifications

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 sports a 3:2 PixelSense display that comes in 13.5-inch or 15-inch options. Both of them support Dolby Vision IQ, and have 10-point multi-touch. The smaller model has a resolution of 2256 x 1504 pixels while the bigger model has a resolution of 2496 x 1664 pixels.

The 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 5 comes in two variants, where one employs an Intel Core 12th Gen Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM and 256 GB storage, and another one equips an Intel Core 12th Gen Core i7 processor with 16GB RAM and and 512GB storage.

Also See: Here are the Smartphones offering maximum 5G Bands

On the other hand, the 15-inch Surface Laptop 5 variant also comes in two storage configurations, but both are powered by the Intel Core 12th Gen Core i7 processor. The base variant packs 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage while the higher-end variant packs 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Additional features on the Surface Laptop 5 include fast log-in with Windows Hello, Speakers with Dolby Atmos 3D spatial processing, far-field studio microphones and a precision touchpad. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 1 x USB-C with USB 4.0/Thunderbolt 4, 1 x USB-A 3.1, 1 x 3.5 mm headphone jack and 1 x Surface Connect port. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home.

Read More: Meta partners with Microsoft, Quest Pro VR launched for tapping metaverse

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Specifications

The Surface Pro 9 sports a 13-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 2880 X 1920 pixels, dynamic refresh rate up to 120Hz, 3:2 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision IQ Support, and 10-point multi-touch. It is protected with Gorilla Glass 5. The laptop is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U processor with up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of removable SSD storage.

The laptop support Windows Hello face sign-in, and has a Front-facing camera with 1080p full HD video support. There’s a 10.0MP rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080p HD and 4k video. You get 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos alongside dual far field studio microphones.

For connectivity, you get 2 x USB-C with USB 4.0/ Thunderbolt 4 ports, 1 x Surface Connect port and 1 x Surface Type Cover port. The laptop has Bluetooth 5.1, 5G (optional) and Wi-Fi 6E for wireless connections. The machine runs on Windows 11 Home and as per Microsoft, it can last up to 15.5 hours with typical device usage.