Micromax’s upcoming In series design officially teased, looks like Honor 9X

Micromax will be launching new smartphones under the new ‘In’ series on November 3 in India. Now ahead of the launch, the upcoming In series design has been officially teased by the company.



Micromax India tweeted a teaser video today that highlights the back side of the Micromax In series phones. The tweet shared by Micromax today shows X pattern with gradient finish on the back which is quite similar to the one which we have seen in Honor 9X smartphone. You can see the comparison of the two phones below:





The teaser has revealed that the phone will feature a gradient design, which showcases X-shaped pattern when light falls on it. The phone seems to feature a plastic finish at the back panel. The series will also come with In branding as well at the back panel.



In the tweet, Micromax has also claimed that the In series smartphones is designed inhouse.

India’s style makes heads turn. We’ve designed our new smartphones to do just that. #INMobiles unveiling on 3rd Nov, 12 noon. Are you #INForIndia? #MicromaxIsBack pic.twitter.com/LkMt3FGzjF — Micromax India (@Micromax__India) October 28, 2020



Earlier today, Micromax confirmed its partnership with MediaTek to design and develop Smartphone solutions powered by MediaTek Helio G Series at its R&D Centre at Bengaluru.



The company yesterday confirmed that the upcoming In series devices will be powered by MediaTek Helio processors i.e MediaTek Helio G35 and Helio G85 chipsets.



The upcoming phones are tipped to be named Micromax In 1a and In 1 and priced between Rs 7,000 and Rs 15,000. With this, Micromax will compete with the likes of Xiaomi, Realme, and Samsung budget phones.







The MediaTek Helio G35 powered smartphone will be featuring a 6.5-inch HD+ display. It will be backed up by 5000mAh battery and will run Stock Android out-of-the-box that will likely run on Android 10. It will not include any bloatware or ads.

It will come in two variants - 2GB RAM with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM with 32GB storage. The 2GB variant of this phone is said to come with a dual rear camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. It will feature an 8-megapixel front camera for chats and video calling.

The 3GB variant of this phone, on the other hand, will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel, 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. For the front, there will be a 13-megapixel selfie camera.