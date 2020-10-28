Advertisement

Micromax’s upcoming In series design officially teased, looks like Honor 9X

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 28, 2020 4:42 pm

Latest News

Micromax In series smartphones will feature a gradient design, which showcases X-shaped pattern when light falls on it.
Advertisement

Micromax will be launching new smartphones under the new ‘In’ series on November 3 in India. Now ahead of the launch, the upcoming In series design has been officially teased by the company.

Micromax India tweeted a teaser video today that highlights the back side of the Micromax In series phones. The tweet shared by Micromax today shows X pattern with gradient finish on the back which is quite similar to the one which we have seen in Honor 9X smartphone. You can see the comparison of the two phones below:


Micromax In
The teaser has revealed that the phone will feature a gradient design, which showcases X-shaped pattern when light falls on it. The phone seems to feature a plastic finish at the back panel. The series will also come with In branding as well at the back panel.

In the tweet, Micromax has also claimed that the In series smartphones is designed inhouse.

 

Advertisement


Earlier today, Micromax confirmed its partnership with MediaTek to design and develop Smartphone solutions powered by MediaTek Helio G Series at its R&D Centre at Bengaluru.

The company yesterday confirmed that the upcoming In series devices will be powered by MediaTek Helio processors i.e MediaTek Helio G35 and Helio G85 chipsets.

The upcoming phones are tipped to be named Micromax In 1a and In 1 and priced between Rs 7,000 and Rs 15,000. With this, Micromax will compete with the likes of Xiaomi, Realme, and Samsung budget phones.

 



 

The MediaTek Helio G35 powered smartphone will be featuring a 6.5-inch HD+ display. It will be backed up by 5000mAh battery and will run Stock Android out-of-the-box that will likely run on Android 10. It will not include any bloatware or ads.

 

It will come in two variants - 2GB RAM with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM with 32GB storage. The 2GB variant of this phone is said to come with a dual rear camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. It will feature an 8-megapixel front camera for chats and video calling.

 

The 3GB variant of this phone, on the other hand, will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel, 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. For the front, there will be a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

Exclusive: Specs of Micromax In series of smartphones, Mediatek G35 and G85 processor

Micromax In series launching in India on November 3

Confirmed: Micromax In Series to come with MediaTek Helio G85, G35 chipsets

Confirmed: Micromax, MediaTek Join hands for In Series and R&D

Latest News from Micromax

Tags: Micromax

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

How to set up Face-ID in iPhone?

Confirmed: Micromax, MediaTek Join hands for In Series and R&D

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Lava Pulse 1with digital thermometer, OnePlus breaks promise, Discount on Galaxy S20 FE

Lava Pulse 1with digital thermometer, OnePlus breaks promise, Discount on Galaxy S20 FE
FAU-G game teaser, Boat Watch Storm, Google Pay, Samsung Galaxy F12

FAU-G game teaser, Boat Watch Storm, Google Pay, Samsung Galaxy F12
Google Pixel 4A Review: Should you invest Rs 29,999?

Google Pixel 4A Review: Should you invest Rs 29,999?
Apple iPhone 12 gets Appraisal, Google Pixel gets a Salary Cut?

Apple iPhone 12 gets Appraisal, Google Pixel gets a Salary Cut?
Micromax In launch on 3rd Nov, Jio Cricket app launched, iPhone 12 Offers

Micromax In launch on 3rd Nov, Jio Cricket app launched, iPhone 12 Offers
Lg Wings Launching in India, PubG looking to hire, Jio Pages

Lg Wings Launching in India, PubG looking to hire, Jio Pages

Latest Picture Story

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies