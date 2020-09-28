Advertisement

Mi Smart Band 5, Mi Watch Revolve price leaked ahead of launch on September 29

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 28, 2020 1:39 pm

Along with the launch of Mi Smart Band 5 and Mi Watch Revolve, the company is also said to launch a Smart Bulb, Smart soap dispenser, Smart speaker or a Air Purifier.
Xiaomi has scheduled its annual Smarter Living event in India on September 29 to introduce several ioT products at the event. Mi Smart Band 5 and Mi Watch Revolve wearables are expected to be launched at the event.

Now ahead of the launch, the price of the Mi Smart Band 5 and Mi Watch Revolve have been leaked by a tipster Ishan Agarwal. As per his tweet, the Mi Band 5 has an MRP of Rs 2,999. He has speculated that it could be priced at Rs 2,499. The Mi Watch Revolve has an MRP of Rs 10,999 which could be selling for lower than Rs 9,999.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 features a 1.1-inch AMOLED colour touchscreen display with up to 450nits brightness and it features 2.5D scratch-resistant glass. The fitness band comes with 11 sports modes including running, walking, cycling, indoor running, swimming, exercise, indoor cycling, elliptical machine, skipping rope, yoga and rowing machine.

The fitness band comes with 5ATM certification, making it water-resistant up to 50 meters. It also tracks women’s health including menstrual cycle tracking, ovulation record and more.

The Mi Smart Band 5 supports Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. Besides, the Mi Smart Band 5 packs a 125mAh battery that is touted to deliver up to 14 days of power on a single charge.

The Mi Watch Revolve will reportedly be the rebranded Mi Watch Color which has already launched in China. If that's true, it should feature a 1.39-inch display with a resolution of 454 × 454. It will include Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS for connectivity. The watch is also 5 ATM rated for its water-resistance capabilities. The battery capacity should be 420mAh and allegedly should last about 14 days. Some of the additional features include Heart Rate Monitoring, sleep tracking, a 110 watch faces, etc.

