Mi 11 Ultra, Mi QLED TV 75, Mi 11X Series launched in India with 120Hz displays, Snapdragon processors and more

Xiaomi has finally unveiled the Mi 11 Ultra and the Mi 11X series in India consisting of a total of three phones being launched today. The Mi 11X series consists of the Mi 11X as well as the Mi 11X Pro. The Mi 11 Ultra comes as the most expensive smartphone from the brand since it arrived in India back in 2014.

The Mi 11 Ultra is priced at Rs 69,999 for the sole 12GB + 256GB variant. The Mi QLED TV 75 is priced at Rs 1,19,999. The sale for the TV starts from April 27 at 12 Noon and it will be available on Mi.com, Mi home and Flipkart.

The Mi 11X Pro is available in two variants including 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB and is priced at Rs 39,999 and Rs 41,999 respectively. The Mi 11X is available in two variants including 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB and is priced at Rs 29,999 and Rs 31,999 respectively. The pre-orders for Mi 11X Pro start on 24th April with sale for both the phones starting 27th April.

Mi 11 Ultra Specifications

The Mi 11 Ultra sports a 6.81-inch WQHD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) E4 AMOLED display and is curved at all 4 sides, with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision support as well as HDR 10+ support. It is protected by the new Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The phone also has a 1.1-inch (126 x 294 pixels) AMOLED secondary touch display on the back. It supports always-on mode and has a peak brightness of 450 nits. It can be customized to show call notifications, normal notifications, clock and more.

The Mi 11 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with Adreno 660 GPU, and up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The triple camera setup on the back, housed in a rectangular array, includes a 50MP Samsung GN2 primary wide-angle sensor with an f/1.95 lens and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) paired with two 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 ultra-wide-angle and tele-macro camera sensors. The ultra-wide-angle camera comes with an f/2.2 lens and a 128-degree Field of View (FoV). And the tele-macro lens supports 5x optical and 120x digital zoom. The display on the back can also be used to see the image from the back camera so one can take selfies using the rear cam.

The display has a hole-punch cutout for housing the 20MP f/2.2 selfie camera. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery that can be charged with 67W of power with a wire along with 10W reverse wireless charging support. However in India, the phone will come with a 55W charger in-box as of now, due to some certification issues.

The Mi 11 Ultra features Harman/Kardon tuned dual speakers, and also has IP68 rating which makes it water resistant. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Mi QLED TV 75 Specifications

The Mi TV Q1 75-inch has the QLED 4K display panel with a 178° viewing angle, 10,000:1 contrast ratio, 120Hz refresh rate. The TV also supports full array local dimming, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10 and HLG. For sound, you get 30W stereo speaker setup which includes two full range drivers and two tweeters.

It runs Android 10 TV OS and comes with support for Google Play Store, Google Assistant/Alexa voice assistant. It is powered by Quad core MediaTek MT9611 (A55) processor with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage

Mi 11X series Specifications

The display on the front of the Mi 11x and 11x Pro are identical. It has the 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED display FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ support, 1300nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 protection and similar other specifications. There's a 2.76mm punch-hole on the front that houses the front camera.

The Mi 11X Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 coupled with Adreno 660 GPU. It comes in with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. On the other hand, the Mi 11X is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 paired with Adreno 650 GPU. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

There is a triple camera setup on the back of the Mi 11X Pro including a 108MP Samsung HM2, f/1.75 aperture primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 119° FoV and a 5MP tele macro camera. On the front, there's a 20MP selfie shooter.

The Mi 11X comes with a triple camera setup including a 48MP IMX 582, f/1.79 primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 119° FoV and a 5MP tele macro camera. On the front, it has a 20MP selfie shooter.

Both the phones are backed by a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging support. It sports dual stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and Hi-Res Audio certification. The smartphones run on Android 11 based on MIUI 12 and also has an IP53 rating. Connectivity options include SA/NSA 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC, Galileo, on the Mi 11X Pro while on the Mi 11X you get Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6.