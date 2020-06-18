Advertisement

MG Motors begins production of Hector Plus SUV in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 18, 2020 4:42 pm

Latest News

MG Motor will be adding the 7-seater variant of the Hector to its Indian lineup next month.
Advertisement

MG Motor is set to add another SUV to its lineup in the Indian market very soon. This update is confirmed after the company announced the Hector Plus SUV has gone into production and will be rolling out in July. The Hector Plus is basically the bigger version of the Hector which was the first SUV from MG Motor in India. This SUV is expected to compete with the likes of Innova and priced over Rs 18 lakh in the market. 

 

MG Motor has set up its plant in Halol, Gujarat which is entrusted with production for the Indian market. Currently, it also manufactures the MG Hector and MG ZS EV at this unit. MG Hector Plus was first seen at the 2020 Auto Expo earlier this year, and will go on sale in July as per the company statement. The company head also reportedly mentioned that Hector Plus will cost Rs 1 lakh more than the Hector. The Plus version of Hector will be a 7-seater SUV. 

Advertisement

 

"This high-appeal SUV comes with a premium new look including the all-new headlamps, front grille, front and rear bumpers, new rear taillight design, and revised skid plates."

 

Being an MG product, the Hector Plus will also carry the Internet Inside badge, offering technology features, including the voice assistant from the company. "MG Hector Plus also comes integrated with the revolutionary Over the Air (OTA) technology, allowing customers to update software/firmware, feature themes, and infotainment content seamlessly. 

 

Both the MG Motor products in India have performed well since their launch, and the company will be hoping for similar results from Hector Plus as well. It also has a premium Gloster SUV in the line up, also showcased at the Auto Expo. And unlike the other SUV, this one will be positioned in the premium segment, where you have to Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and Honda CR-V. 

MG Motor launches ZS EV electric internet SUV in India, Price starts at Rs 20.88 lakh

Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Toyota pick up May sales after zero in April

MG Motor to build fast chargers with Tata Power

Latest News from MG Motor

You might like this

Tags: MG Motor MG Hector MG Hector Plus launch Auto Expo 2020 car sales India

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

New Honda City India version revealed, launching in July

Mercedes-Benz GLS launched in India at Rs 99.90 lakh

Ampere launches Magnus Pro electric scooter for Rs 73,990

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Nokia can challenge any brand, Techno Spark Power 2, Acer One 14 laptop

Nokia can challenge any brand, Techno Spark Power 2, Acer One 14 laptop
Asus Rog 3 Leak, Motorola One Fusion+ launch, Nokia 5310 price, Realme X3 update and more

Asus Rog 3 Leak, Motorola One Fusion+ launch, Nokia 5310 price, Realme X3 update and more
Nokia 5310 1st Impression

Nokia 5310 1st Impression
Say Namaste: We are here to Stay

Say Namaste: We are here to Stay
Samsung Galaxy A21s launch, Airtel bank Offer, Tecno Spark Power 2 price,

Samsung Galaxy A21s launch, Airtel bank Offer, Tecno Spark Power 2 price,
Karbonn to launch smartphones and Smart watch

Karbonn to launch smartphones and Smart watch

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies