Meta AI Studio: Design Your Personalized AI Avatar

Meta has released what it’s calling AI studio in the US, “a place for people to create, share and discover AIs to chat with – no tech skills required.” Built with Llama 3.1, AI Studio lets anyone create and discover AI characters and allows creators to build an AI as an extension of themselves to reach more fans. Here’s what all it has to offer.

Meta AI Studio: Features

With AI Studio, anyone can create AI characters at the Meta AI Studio website or in the Instagram app. You can use a wide variety of prompt templates or start from scratch to make an AI that teaches you how to cook, helps you with your Instagram captions, generates memes to make your friends laugh, and much more.

Your personalised AI avatar can be just for you, or you can share it with your followers and friends, and even make it available for anyone to discover and chat with on Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and web.

To begin creating your AI, start a new message on Instagram and then tap “Create an AI chat.” From there, you can customize your AI character’s name, personality, tone, avatar and tagline. Meta further shared some AI characters created by known personalities on Instagram, including:

Eat Like You Live There! : Created by chef Marc Murphy, this AI offers personalized tips for embracing local dining customs while you’re traveling.

: Created by chef Marc Murphy, this AI offers personalized tips for embracing local dining customs while you’re traveling. What Lens Bro: Photographer and videographer Angel Barclay created an AI that offers tips on finding the perfect lens for your shot.

Photographer and videographer Angel Barclay created an AI that offers tips on finding the perfect lens for your shot. Flip Pawsitive Affirmation Dog: Actor and pet advocate Rocky Kanaka’s AI-powered dog gives you positive affirmations tailored to you.

Actor and pet advocate Rocky Kanaka’s AI-powered dog gives you positive affirmations tailored to you. Sammy The Stress Ball: Meme creator Assistants vs. Agents created an AI character that helps you get through your stressful work day.

Read More: Meta AI Gains Hindi Language Support, Creative Tools Also Announced

In addition, these AI characters can even respond to the person’s followers in DMs if they have a query on behalf of the person himself/herself. “With AI Studio, Instagram creators can set up an AI as an extension of themselves that can quickly answer common DM questions and story replies. Whether it’s sharing facts about themselves or linking to their favorite brands and past videos, creator AIs can help creators reach more people and fans get responses faster,” says Meta.

Creators get control over their AI avatar, where they can customize their AI based on things like their Instagram content, topics to avoid and links they want it to share. Through the professional dashboard in the Instagram app, creators can turn auto-replies on and off, and even decide who their AI replies to. Responses from creator AIs are clearly labeled, so there’s full transparency for fans.

Creators like Chris Ashley, Violet Benson, Don Allen and Kane Kallaway have already created their own AIs. You can check them out by tapping the Message button with the golden star icon on their Instagram profile (accessible via mobile only).