Meizu 17 series go official with 64MP quad rear cameras and Snapdragon 865 SoC

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 08, 2020 5:36 pm

Meizu 17 and 17 Pro run Android 10 with Flyme 8.1 OS out of the box.
Meizu has today launched Meizu 17 and 17 Pro smartphones in China. The Meizu 17 is priced at 3699 yuan (Rs. 39,510 approx.) for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version and 3999 yuan (Rs. 42,720 approx.) for the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version. The Meizu 17 comes in green, gray and white colours.

The Meizu 17 Pro is priced at 4299 yuan (Rs. 45,930 approx.) for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version and the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version costs 4699 yuan (Rs 50,200 approx.). The Meizu 17 Pro is available in mint green, black and white colours.

The Meizu 17 series feature a 6.6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR10 + display with 2340 × 1080 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The Meizu 17 features a glass back while Meizu 17 Pro comes with a ceramic back. The phones also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, both Meizu 17 series flagships pack the Snapdragon 865 processor with Adreno 650 GPU.

For the photography, the Meizu 17 has a quad rear camera with 64MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 6P lens, 6 LED ring flash, 8MP Samsung 4H7 118° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 12MP depth of field lens with Sony IMX362 sensor with f/1.9 aperture and 5MP macro sensor with Samsung 5E9 sensor, f/1.9 aperture.

Meizu 17

Meizu 17 Pro also has quad-camera setup with 64MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, 6P lens, 6 LED ring flash, 32MP Sony IMX616 129° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 3cm macro, 8MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture for 3x zoom, 3MP Samsung S5K33D ToF sensor with f/1.4 aperture. For the front, both the phones come with 20MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Meizu 17 and 17 Pro run Android 10 with Flyme 8.1 OS out of the box. For the battery, Meizu 17 has a 4500mAh battery that supports 30W Super mCharge fast charging. Meizu 17 Pro is fueled with 4500mAh battery with 27W wireless fast charging support.

The connectivity options are 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C. The dimensions are 160 x 77.2 x 8.5 mm and the weight is 199 grams for Meizu 17 and 219 grams for 17 Pro.


