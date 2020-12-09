Advertisement

MediaTek will launch Dimensity 800U powered 5G smartphones in India in 2021

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 09, 2020 5:04 pm

Mediatek announced during the India Mobile Congress that it will launch one of the first MediaTek Dimensity 800U powered smartphones in India in January.
MediaTek has announced that it will collaborate with popular smartphone brands to launch the 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 800U powered smartphones in India. The announcement was made on the second day of the India Mobile Congress 2020.

 

The new premium smartphones will be launched in January 2021 and will be one of the first MediaTek powered 5G smartphones available in India.

 

Dimensity 800U specifications 

 

Dimensity 800U

 

The MediaTek Dimensity 800U provides dual 5G SIM capabilities to future-ready smartphones. It enables better consumer access to the highest quality voice calling services with VoNR from either connection. 

 

The 5G-integrated chip features MediaTek 5G UltraSave technologies that provide 2.3Gbps download speeds. 

 

The 5G-CA configuration enables higher average speeds and a seamless handover between two 5G connection areas across a coverage layer, where users receive over 30% greater throughput layer coverage compared to chips without CA. 

 

The chip features an octa-core CPU with its Arm-Cortex A76 cores clocked up to 2.4GHz for a powerful user experience. The chip supports Arm Mali G57-class GPU with UFS 2.2 storage. 

 

The chip also has Support for 120Hz FHD+ displays with HDR10+ standard. The chip also comes with integrated MediaTek MiraVision PQ engine with HDR optimization for various types of videos. 

 

Coming to imaging specifications, the Dimensity 800U supports up to 64MP cameras and quad camera capabilities. It has an Integrated APU and ISP to provide a series of AI camera-enhancing functions. 

 

The Dimensity 800U also has support for voice wakeup and dual-mic noise reduction technology, lowering the standby power consumption of a voice assistant, and enabling it to hear clear sound regardless of external noise interruptions. 

