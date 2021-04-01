MediaTek surpassed Qualcomm to become No.1 in 2020

MediaTek, for the first time, surpassed Qualcomm in 2020 when it comes to number of shipments. Xiaomi was MediaTek's top customer

MediaTek's Dimensity series of chipsets have been received well by the consumers when it comes to performance as well as battery life. Even during our testing of phones that were equipped with a Dimensity chipset or for that matter, even the Helio G series chips, the phone has performed well most of the times. Now, it seems like the efforts from the chipset manufacturer have bore them their fruit.

As per an analysis report from Omdia (via DigiTimes), MediaTek was the number 1 smartphone chip maker in 2020. MediaTek overtook the Amrican chipset maker Qualcomm in 2020 to become the biggest chip supplier in the world. This comes after the December 2020 report from Counterpoint Research indicated that MediaTek was the biggest chip supplier in Q3 2020.

As per the report, MediaTek shipped 351.8 million smartphone chipsets in 2020 – an increase of 113.8 million over 2020. It now holds a global market share of 27.2 percent, as compared to 17.2 percent in 2019. The growth in MediaTek’s business comes due to the company’s focus on entry-level and mid-range smartphones. According to the Omdia report, brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, and Samsung aided MediaTek’s growth in 2020.

The report says that this is the first time that MediaTek surpassed Qualcomm as the lead smartphone chipset brand by number of shipments. The report further read Xiaomi was MediaTek's biggest customer and reportedly shipped 223% more smartphones with the company’s chips as compared to 2019.

Oppo was the company's second-biggest customer in 2020, with a shipment of 55.3 million devices with MediaTek chipsets in 2020 as compared to 46.3 million in 2019. In 2020, a combined 83.19 million MediaTek-powered smartphones were shipped by Oppo and Realme, according to Omdia.

“Mostly important for MediaTek’s growth in 2020 was in key price segments for MediaTek as the world was impacted by the pandemic in the first half of 2020 and the smartphone market recovered in the second half of the year,” said Zaker Li, senior analyst of wireless devices components & devices at Omdia.

“Low-end and mid/low-end devices were popular with buyers. MediaTek’s ability to compete present an alternative to Qualcomm chips in this price segment helped the company grow".