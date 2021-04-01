Advertisement

MediaTek surpassed Qualcomm to become No.1 in 2020

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : April 01, 2021 11:35 am

Latest News

MediaTek, for the first time, surpassed Qualcomm in 2020 when it comes to number of shipments. Xiaomi was MediaTek's top customer
Advertisement

MediaTek's Dimensity series of chipsets have been received well by the consumers when it comes to performance as well as battery life. Even during our testing of phones that were equipped with a Dimensity chipset or for that matter, even the Helio G series chips, the phone has performed well most of the times. Now, it seems like the efforts from the chipset manufacturer have bore them their fruit.

 

As per an analysis report from Omdia (via DigiTimes), MediaTek was the number 1 smartphone chip maker in 2020. MediaTek overtook the Amrican chipset maker Qualcomm in 2020 to become the biggest chip supplier in the world. This comes after the December 2020 report from Counterpoint Research indicated that MediaTek was the biggest chip supplier in Q3 2020.

 

As per the report, MediaTek shipped 351.8 million smartphone chipsets in 2020 – an increase of 113.8 million over 2020. It now holds a global market share of 27.2 percent, as compared to 17.2 percent in 2019. The growth in MediaTek’s business comes due to the company’s focus on entry-level and mid-range smartphones. According to the Omdia report, brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, and Samsung aided MediaTek’s growth in 2020.

 

Advertisement

The report says that this is the first time that MediaTek surpassed Qualcomm as the lead smartphone chipset brand by number of shipments. The report further read Xiaomi was MediaTek's biggest customer and reportedly shipped 223% more smartphones with the company’s chips as compared to 2019. 

 

Oppo was the company's second-biggest customer in 2020, with a shipment of 55.3 million devices with MediaTek chipsets in 2020 as compared to 46.3 million in 2019. In 2020, a combined 83.19 million MediaTek-powered smartphones were shipped by Oppo and Realme, according to Omdia. 

 

“Mostly important for MediaTek’s growth in 2020 was in key price segments for MediaTek as the world was impacted by the pandemic in the first half of 2020 and the smartphone market recovered in the second half of the year,” said Zaker Li, senior analyst of wireless devices components & devices at Omdia. 

 

“Low-end and mid/low-end devices were popular with buyers. MediaTek’s ability to compete present an alternative to Qualcomm chips in this price segment helped the company grow".

MediaTek launches new M80 5G modem, joins mmWave 5G race

'MediaTek led the smartphone market in 2020, followed closely by Qualcomm"

MediaTek launches MT9638 4K Smart TV chip with AI-enhancements, HDMI 2.1 support and more

Latest News from MediaTek

You might like this

Tags: MediaTek Qualcomm

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Infinix to launch Hot 10 Play in India on 19 April

Samsung Galaxy F02s, F12 launching in India on April 5 via Flipkart

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies