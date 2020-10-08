MediaTek launches AI-Enabled MT9602 Smart TV SoC, to come with upcoming Motorola TVs

The quad-core MediaTek MT9602 processor features Arm Cortex-A53 CPU clocked at 1.5GHz and Arm Mali-G52 MC1.

MediaTek has announced the launch of AI-enabled MT9602 Smart TV SoC with comprehensive features enabling modern 4K HDR displays. The new SoC is designed to deliver real-time video optimization with improved picture and audio quality, supported by MediaTek AI-PQ (picture quality) and AI-AQ (audio quality), along with HDMI 2.1a support, global HDR, and AV1 & AVS2 decoders.



Flipkart in partnership with Motorola will be launching the brand’s new range of Smart TVs in Ultra HD and HD/Full HD resolutions powered by MediaTek MT9602, on 9 October in India.



The quad-core MediaTek MT9602 processor features Arm Cortex-A53 CPU clocked at 1.5GHz and Arm Mali-G52 MC1. MediaTek’s AI-PQ (picture quality) & AI-AQ (audio quality) technologies work together to automatically improve picture and audio quality by real-time video optimization. As industry leaders in voice assistant devices (VADs), MediaTek’s AI voice technologies, and up to four directional microphones allow brands to integrate voice assistants directly into their smart TVs, enabling users to engage directly to control the TV, or other home IoT integration.





Supporting up to three HDMI 2.1a compliant ports, plus Dolby Atmos surround sound support, the MediaTek MT9602 chip ensures comprehensive global HDR standards, including HDR10+ and codec standards, including AV1 and AVS2 for streaming video. AV1 is a cutting edge, ultra-high-performance video codec technology that delivers 30% more compression efficiency over VP9.



It improves the visual quality and reduces the volume of the file, enabling customers to enjoy better-quality content under a smoother view experience. Featuring an efficient Response Time Compensation Engine which helps reduce blurs, the MT9602 offers a smart TV primed for high-octane gaming and enjoying fast-paced action movies. It also enables enhanced connectivity by offering support for dual-band Wi-Fi.

Commenting on the launch, Mike Chang, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the Smart Home Business Group, MediaTek said “MediaTek is the number one chip provider for smart TVs, globally. Our advanced chips and smart TV technologies are designed to deliver incredible experiences by making the smart TV the centre of intelligent homes. The launch of MediaTek MT9602 is a testimony of our commitment to ecosystem partners, to bring the latest technologies to the Indian market. I look forward to the upcoming Motorola TVs, powered by the MediaTek MT9602, which is set to redefine user experience.”

