MediaTek Dimensity series set to power 5G smartphones in Indian Market

MediaTek has announced its Dimensity series of 5G chipsets will power the next wave of 5G devices from leading smartphone brands in India. MediaTek expects the first smartphones powered by the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chip to launch early in 2021.

Earlier this year, MediaTek expanded its Dimensity family of chips by launching the flagship Dimensity 1000+, an enhanced 5G-integrated chip with upgraded gaming, video playback, enhanced connectivity, and power-efficiency.

The 7nm Dimensity 1000+ chip delivers a high-end, premium user experience. It offers to lead 5G capabilities including dual 5G SIM, carrier aggregation (2CC 5G-CA), faster speeds, and MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave power-saving technology which improves battery life.

MediaTek’s proprietary 5G UltraSave delivers advanced power-saving technologies to improve battery life. The built-in technology intelligently manages a device’s 5G connection so you can do more and charge your device less often ensuring seamless connectivity.

MediaTek MiraVision brings enhanced display technologies such as resolution upscaling, enhanced HDR10+ playback and AI Picture Quality make every screen look and feel premium.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC integrates HyperEngine game technology provides a more fluid, responsive and reliable gaming experience with graphics to match, all on 120Hz gamer-ready displays. There is also advanced and adaptable camera support. The HDR-native ISP supports up to quad-camera sensors and up to 64MP sensors.