Advertisement

MediaTek Dimensity series set to power 5G smartphones in Indian Market

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 22, 2020 4:40 pm

Latest News

MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ offers to lead 5G capabilities including dual 5G SIM, carrier aggregation (2CC 5G-CA), faster speeds, and MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave power-saving technology which improves battery life.
Advertisement

MediaTek has announced its Dimensity series of 5G chipsets will power the next wave of 5G devices from leading smartphone brands in India. MediaTek expects the first smartphones powered by the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chip to launch early in 2021.

 

Earlier this year, MediaTek expanded its Dimensity family of chips by launching the flagship Dimensity 1000+, an enhanced 5G-integrated chip with upgraded gaming, video playback, enhanced connectivity, and power-efficiency.

Advertisement

 

The 7nm Dimensity 1000+ chip delivers a high-end, premium user experience. It offers to lead 5G capabilities including dual 5G SIM, carrier aggregation (2CC 5G-CA), faster speeds, and MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave power-saving technology which improves battery life.

 

MediaTek’s proprietary 5G UltraSave delivers advanced power-saving technologies to improve battery life. The built-in technology intelligently manages a device’s 5G connection so you can do more and charge your device less often ensuring seamless connectivity.

 

MediaTek MiraVision brings enhanced display technologies such as resolution upscaling, enhanced HDR10+ playback and AI Picture Quality. MediaTek MiraVision brings enhanced display technologies such as resolution upscaling, enhanced HDR10+ playback and AI Picture Quality make every screen look and feel premium.

 

The MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC integrates HyperEngine game technology provides a more fluid, responsive and reliable gaming experience with graphics to match, all on 120Hz gamer-ready displays. There is also advanced and adaptable camera support. The HDR-native ISP supports up to quad-camera sensors and up to 64MP sensors.

MediaTek will launch Dimensity 800U powered 5G smartphones in India in 2021

MediaTek announces chipsets for next-gen Chromebooks

MediaTek announces Dimensity 700 5G capable chip for mass markets

Mediatek Dimensity 1000 Series: Things you should know

MediaTek launches AI-Enabled MT9602 Smart TV SoC, to come with upcoming Motorola TVs

MediaTek partners with VVDN to offer AIoT solutions in India

Latest News from MediaTek

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Tecno Spark 6 Go launched in India with 6.52-inch HD+ display, 5000mAh battery

OnePlus Nord SE will be same as OnePlus Nord but with a different design: Reports

Now Enjoy Blazing Fast 1GBPS Speed Over Wi-Fi With Airtel

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Report Card 2020: Apple

Report Card 2020: Apple
Report card 2020: Samsung

Report card 2020: Samsung
Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies