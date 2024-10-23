Mediatek Chips Power 63% of India’s Budget 5G Smartphones: TMI Survey

HomeNewsMediaTek Chips Power 63% of India’s Budget 5G Smartphones: TMI Survey

Analysis of smartphones under ₹30,000 reveals a surge in 5G launches, driven by Mediatek chipsets and Realme’s dominance

By Sandeep Budki
India’s smartphone market has witnessed a remarkable surge in budget smartphone launches in 2024, with a growing dominance of devices. From January 1 to October 21, 2024, a total of 250 smartphones priced under ₹30,000 were launched, with 201 of these supporting 5G technology. This shift underscores how 5G is becoming increasingly accessible to consumers in the sub-₹30,000 category.

5G Outpaces Non-5G in Budget Segment

Of the 250 smartphones launched in 2024 so far, in the sub-₹30,000 segment, 201 were 5G-enabled, comprising 80% of the total, according to the ‘Smartphone Research Report of The Mobile Indian (TMI).’ Only 49 devices featured or other non-5G technologies, indicating the market’s clear shift towards 5G. As India’s 5G infrastructure expands, manufacturers are focusing heavily on launching budget-friendly devices equipped with 5G capabilities.

Smartphone TypeCountPercentage (%)
5G Smartphones20180
Non-5G Smartphones4920
Total250100
Smartphone Research Report of TMI -Data Range: From January 1 to October 21, 2024

MediaTek Dominates the Market for 5G Phones

Among the 5G smartphones launched, MediaTek-powered devices the market, with 127 out of the 201 smartphones using MediaTek chipsets. Qualcomm, MediaTek’s main competitor, powered 64 5G devices, followed by UNISOC with six and Exynos with four. MediaTek’s dominance highlights its strong presence in budget smartphones, where affordability and efficiency are key considerations for both consumers and manufacturers.

Chipset Provider5G Smartphone Count
MediaTek127 (63%)
Qualcomm64 (32%)
UNISOC6 (3%)
Exynos4 (2%)
Smartphone Research Report of TMI -Data Range: From January 1 to October 21, 2024

MediaTek’s success in this segment is likely driven by its competitive pricing and ability to offer efficient performance, helping manufacturers keep overall device costs lower.

Mediatek Dominates the Chipset Market for 5G Phones

Brand Breakdown: Realme Leads the Pack

Realme emerged as the top brand, launching 20 5G smartphones under ₹30,000 in 2024, reflecting its aggressive strategy in India’s mid-range smartphone market. Vivo, with 12 5G launches, and Samsung, with 11, also maintained strong positions in this segment. Oppo, Motorola, and Poco each contributed between six and eight models, ensuring that a variety of brands provided consumers with 5G choices.

Brand5G Smartphone Count
Realme20
Vivo12
Samsung11
Oppo8
Motorola8
Poco6
Infinix6
Xiaomi3
OnePlus3
Smartphone Research Report of TMI -Data Range: From January 1 to October 21, 2024

Notable 5G launches under ₹30,000 include:

  • Samsung Galaxy M15 5G, Samsung Galaxy F55 5G, Samsung Galaxy M35 5G
  • iQOO Z9 5G
  • Vivo Y28 5G, Vivo Y200 5G, Vivo T3 5G
  • OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord 4
    Reno 11 5G, Oppo F25 Pro 5G
  • Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi 13 5G,Poco F6 5G, Poco M6 5G
  • Moto G64 5G, Motorola 50 Fusion
  • Realme P1 5G, Realme 12 5G, Realme 13 5G
  • Blaze Curve 5G, Lava Blaze 3 5G, Lava Agni 3 5G
  • Nothing Phone (2a), CMF Phone 1

RAM and Storage Trends in Budget 5G Phones

Most 5G smartphones in this category offer 8 of RAM. A total of 111 phones were launched with 8 GB RAM, 33 devices featured 6 GB RAM, 32 devices offered 4 GB RAM, and 25 models boasted 12 GB RAM, showing an increasing availability of higher-performance devices at affordable prices.

Galaxy M15 5g renders
RAM Capacity5G Smartphone Count
8 GB111
6 GB33
4 GB32
12 GB25
Smartphone Research Report of TMI -Data Range: From January 1 to October 21, 2024

In terms of internal storage, the 128 GB option was the most common, seen in 117 phones. This was followed by 71 devices with 256 GB storage, eight devices with 64 GB, and five premium devices offering 512 GB of internal storage. The data suggests that 128 GB remains the preferred choice for budget users, while higher-end configurations are gaining traction among power users.

Internal Storage CapacitySmartphone Count
128 GB117
256 GB71
64 GB8
512 GB5
TMI Survey -Data Range: From January 1 to October 21, 2024

A close look at and combinations shows that the majority of smartphones with 128 GB storage featured 8 GB RAM, accounting for 60 devices. Meanwhile, 33 phones with 128 GB storage came with 6 GB RAM, and 24 phones offered a more entry-level 4 GB RAM configuration.

Phones with 256 GB storage typically included higher RAM configurations, with 51 phones featuring 8 GB RAM and 20 devices offering 12 GB RAM. Among the five phones with 512 GB storage, all were equipped with 12 GB RAM, cementing their position as the higher-end models in the budget segment. Conversely, devices with 64 GB storage were all launched with 4 GB RAM, catering to entry-level users.

12 GB RAM Devices Making a Mark

Although 12 GB RAM configurations are not as common in budget devices, several models under ₹30,000 offered this feature, targeting users seeking higher performance. Devices with 12 GB RAM include the Redmi Note 13 5G, Poco X6, Moto G64 5G, Realme P1 Pro 5G, Nothing Phone (2a), and the iQOO Z9s 5G.

Model NameRAM CapacityInternal Storage
Redmi Note 13 5G12 GB256 GB
Poco X612 GB256 GB
Moto G64 5G12 GB256 GB
Realme P1 Pro 5G12 GB256 GB
Nothing Phone (2a)12 GB512 GB
iQOO Z9s 5G12 GB256 GB
TMI Survey -Data Range: From January 1 to October 21, 2024

These devices cater to users looking for more power, especially for gaming or intensive multitasking, without crossing the ₹30,000 price mark.

12 GB RAM Devices Making a Mark

Market Trends and Future Outlook

The budget smartphone market in India is clearly moving toward 5G, with 80% of the launches under ₹30,000 being 5G-enabled. Realme, Vivo, and Samsung are the frontrunners, with MediaTek dominating the chipset market, providing an affordable yet powerful option for most devices in this category.

In the coming year, with further 5G network expansion, the number of 5G smartphone launches is expected to rise, and consumers may continue to see more affordable options with high RAM and storage capacities. Furthermore, manufacturers like Qualcomm and UNISOC may attempt to close the gap with MediaTek by introducing more competitive chipsets aimed at the budget 5G segment.

With more consumers prioritizing future-ready devices, the budget smartphone market is set to grow, driven by brands offering greater value in terms of performance, connectivity, and features at lower price points.

