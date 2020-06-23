Advertisement

Maruti Suzuki launches S-Presso CNG variant

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 23, 2020 3:14 pm

The new variant of S-Presso offers better driving mileage but lower power figures.

Maruti Suzuki has launched the CNG variant of S-Presso in India this week. The entry-level hatchback sits between Alto and WagonR in the price segment for the company. With the strict 10 and 15 years norms for diesel and petrol vehicles in the Delhi-NCR region, many people switch to CNG models for longer registration timeframe. These variants are usually picked up by people who drive long distances, especially the commercial cab segment. With the prices of petrol and diesel increasing by the day to hit Rs 80 per litre mark, CNG proves cost-effective as well. 

 

Talking about the CNG S-Presso, Maruti has priced the car starting from Rs 4.84 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 75,000 more than the standard variants. While the CNG model will make up for the added price by consuming less gas per km, you will notice the car's performance is slower compared to its petrol peers. 

 

Which is why the S-Presso with the 1-litre engine will push out 58hp of power and 78Nm of torque. The same engine puts out 67hp of power and 90Nm of torque on the petrol variant. You will also notice the pick up slows down, all this because of the gas loaded in the car, which is mostly pressure-sensitive. The car comes with 5-speed manual gearbox, and the mileage goes up significantly. 

 

S-Presso CNG joins other Maruti Suzuki cars like Celerio and Ertiga, both of which are popular in the country's commercial segment. 

