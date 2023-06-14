Madhav Sheth Quits Realme India, says its time for a new journey

The Vice President of Realme, Madhav Sheth, who has also been overlooking India operations, has now officially announced that he is leaving Realme. Further, he confirmed that Realme’s operations in India will continue seamlessly and will now be overlooked by Sky Li, founder and CEO of the brand.

Madhav Sheth took to Twitter to announce his departure from Realme. In the long exit letter, he said that India is strategically important to Realme and will now act as a strategic advisor to the company for its development strategy, global product observations, market insights, and operating suggestions. Questions were already being raised regarding internal changes in Realme when Sheth was found absent from the latest Realme 11 Pro 5G series launch in India.

“The Government of India has taken many steps towards enhancing Indian exports for many years, and I am happy to be a part of this and support the government’s export plan. After a long conversation with Sky Li and also with his support, it’s time for me to contribute my share to the country’s export business”, Sheth added.

Sheth further says it is time for him to “move on and start a new journey”. A recent report from IANS claimed that Madhav is set to join HONOR India to revive the brand in the country. Moreover, Sheth is expected to have several director-level executives from Realme’s online and offline verticals join him at HONOR India.

To recall, an Honor spokesperson declined the reports about the company exiting the Indian market last year. “Honor is maintaining business operation[s] in India and will continue its development. The earlier news report that ‘Honor officially announces its exit from the Indian market’ is incorrect,” the spokesperson said. However, there has been no official confirmation from Sheth or Honor India till now regarding the former Realme executive joining the brand.