Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series to be launched in India today

All the three smartphones under the Redmi Note 9 series are likely to have quad-camera setup on the rear and that too in a square-shaped casing similar to what we have seen on the iPhone 11 Pro series and the Galaxy S20 series.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series is going to be launched today at 12 PM in India. It is expected that Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series with have smartphones - Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.
Last week, Xiaomi has cancelled its on-ground launch event for the Redmi Note 9 series due Coronavirus spreading its roots in India. Apart from smartphones a couple of products are expected to be announced at the event.
As per the leaks teh expected price of the smartphones are Redmi Note 9 for Rs 11, 000, Redmi Note 9 Pro around Rs 13,000 the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is rumoured to be priced under Rs 20,000.
The Redmi Note 9 will be powered by Snapdragon 720G processor while the Redmi Note 9 Pro will have a MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor. The specifications of Note 9 Pro Max is still not known.
LIVE BLOG
Leaked Specs: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Series
Redmi Note 9
- 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display 60Hz
- Helio P75
- 4GB + 64GB RAM base with MicroSD
- 4500mAh battery with 18W fast charging
- 48MP quad cameras
Redmi Note 9 Pro
- 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD 60Hz
- Snapdragon 720G
- 4GB + 64GB base variant with MicroSD
- 5020mAh battery with 18W fast charging
- 48MP + 8MP Ultrawide + 5MP Macro + 2MP depth
- 16MP punch-hole selfie camera
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
- 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD 90Hz
- Dimensity 800 chip
- 6GB RAM + 128GB with MicroSD
- 5020mAh battery with 18W
- 64MP quad-cameras
- 32MP punch-hole selfie shooter