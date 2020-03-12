  • 11:31 Mar 12, 2020

Advertisement

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series to be launched in India today

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 12, 2020 11:24 am

Latest News

All the three smartphones under the Redmi Note 9 series are likely to have quad-camera setup on the rear and that too in a square-shaped casing similar to what we have seen on the iPhone 11 Pro series and the Galaxy S20 series.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series is going to be launched today at 12 PM in India. It is expected that Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series with have smartphones - Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

 

Last week, Xiaomi has cancelled its on-ground launch event for the Redmi Note 9 series due Coronavirus spreading its roots in India. Apart from smartphones a couple of products are expected to be announced at the event.

 

As per the leaks teh expected price of the smartphones are Redmi Note 9 for Rs 11, 000, Redmi Note 9 Pro around Rs 13,000 the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is rumoured to be priced under Rs 20,000.

All the three smartphones under the Redmi Note 9 series are likely to have quad-camera setup on the rear and that too in a square-shaped casing similar to what we have seen on the iPhone 11 Pro series and the Galaxy S20 series.

 

The Redmi Note 9 will be powered by Snapdragon 720G processor while the Redmi Note 9 Pro will have a MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor. The specifications of Note 9 Pro Max is still not known.

LIVE BLOG

11:30 (IST)

12 Mar 2020

Redmi Note 9 Series: Expected OS

The Redmi Note 9 is expected to run Android 10 out of the box and may have an audio jack and the IR blaster. It is also expected that it will flaunt a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

 

11:21 (IST)

12 Mar 2020

Leaked Specs: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Series

Redmi Note 9

  • 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display 60Hz
  • Helio P75
  • 4GB + 64GB RAM base with MicroSD
  • 4500mAh battery with 18W fast charging
  • 48MP quad cameras

 

Redmi Note 9 Pro 

  • 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD 60Hz
  • Snapdragon 720G
  • 4GB + 64GB base variant with MicroSD
  • 5020mAh battery with 18W fast charging
  • 48MP + 8MP Ultrawide + 5MP Macro + 2MP depth
  • 16MP punch-hole selfie camera

 

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

  • 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD 90Hz
  • Dimensity 800 chip
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB with MicroSD
  • 5020mAh battery with 18W
  • 64MP quad-cameras
  • 32MP punch-hole selfie shooter

New Redmi Note smartphone launching in India on March 12, Redmi Note 9 expected

Xiaomi cancels Redmi Note series on-ground event due to Coronavirus

Latest News from Xiaomi

Tags: Xiaomi

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Oppo Reno3 Global variant will be launched on March 16

Realme announces Realme UI Open Beta program for Realme X2 Pro

Samsung Galaxy M30s new variant launched in India

Image gallery

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!
Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?

Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look
iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO

iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO
Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing
iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies