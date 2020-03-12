Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series to be launched in India today

All the three smartphones under the Redmi Note 9 series are likely to have quad-camera setup on the rear and that too in a square-shaped casing similar to what we have seen on the iPhone 11 Pro series and the Galaxy S20 series.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series is going to be launched today at 12 PM in India. It is expected that Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series with have smartphones - Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

Last week, Xiaomi has cancelled its on-ground launch event for the Redmi Note 9 series due Coronavirus spreading its roots in India. Apart from smartphones a couple of products are expected to be announced at the event.

As per the leaks teh expected price of the smartphones are Redmi Note 9 for Rs 11, 000, Redmi Note 9 Pro around Rs 13,000 the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is rumoured to be priced under Rs 20,000.





All the three smartphones under the Redmi Note 9 series are likely to have quad-camera setup on the rear and that too in a square-shaped casing similar to what we have seen on the iPhone 11 Pro series and the Galaxy S20 series.

The Redmi Note 9 will be powered by Snapdragon 720G processor while the Redmi Note 9 Pro will have a MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor. The specifications of Note 9 Pro Max is still not known.