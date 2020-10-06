Advertisement

LinkedIn launches Story feature for India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 06, 2020 5:36 pm

LinkedIn has launched a Story feature for Indian users which works similar to Instagram and Facebook stories. The maximum video length for the stories is 20 seconds.
LinkedIn, one of the World's largest professional networks is launching a bunch of new features for Indian users. The new feature is called stories and you can related the feature to other social networking apps like Instagram, Facebook that have a similar thing. 

 

 

With LinkedIn Stories, members can share regular and casual updates and experiences from their professional lives, start lightweight conversations, and offer a new way to stay connected with their network. Further, inventive stickers bring visual excitement to LinkedIn Stories.

 

For India, LinkedIn has launched six localized stickers that serve as quirky depictions of the work-life unique to the country. The new feature allows members to publish photos and videos up to 20 seconds long, which will be visible on their profiles for 24 hours. Here are the steps to create and spot stories within the LinkedIn app:

 

 

  1. On the top left, you will see an entry circle sign with a plus (+) sign, which takes you to the Stories camera. Tap the circle first. 

  2. In the centre bottom of the screen you’ll see the main button to capture real time pictures and videos. With the left button, you can add pictures and videos from your mobile gallery.

  3. You can add custom stickers and text to make your content unique and provide viewers with additional context. You can choose from customized, thematic stickers related to the working day.

  4. Once you have finished your Story and you’re ready to share with followers and connections, simply tap in the right bottom “Share Story”.

  5. If you want to create another Story, press the plus icon on the top left or bottom right corner once you go into your Story. 

  6. The story, once posted, is available for 24 hours for your connections to see it. You can also share a Story via private message with your connections. You can choose who gets to view your story and who doesn't. You also get an analytics tool to check the response. 

