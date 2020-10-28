Advertisement

LG Wing with a rotating display launched in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 28, 2020 12:29 pm

LG Wing is the company’s unique dual-screen smartphone - one of which is a swivel screen that rotates clockwise in 90 degrees allowing users to interact with the Second Screen.
LG has today launched its dual-screen flagship smartphone, which swivels into a T-shape in India named as LG Wing. LG Wing comes in Aurora Gray and Illusion Sky colours.  It is priced at Rs 69,990 and will go sale from November 9.

LG Wing, which is a part of the company’s Explorer series, was launched in September in select international markets, including the US and South Korea.

LG has partnered with YouTube and Tubi platforms to enable the Wing smartphone to play videos on the main screen while the Second Screen displays comments or the search bar. The second screen can also work as a media controller in compatible video platforms while playing videos on the main screen.

LG Wing Specifications

LG packs a 6.8-inch P-OLED FullVision main screen and a 3.9-inch FHD+ hidden G-OLED Second Screen that lets you use the phone in Swivel Mode. Users can interact with the Second Screen while content plays uninterrupted on the Main Screen. The main screen has a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 395ppi of pixel density. The second screen comes with 1.15:1 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 419ppi.

 
The LG Wing is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. It has up to 256GB storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD. The phone has in-display fingerprint sensor.

For cameras, there is a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, OIS, 13-megapixel 117° ultra-wide lens with f/1.9 aperture, and a 12-megapixel 120° ultra-wide Gimbal mode Camera with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 32MP pop-up camera with f/1.9 aperture.

LG Wing packs a 4000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0+ 25W fast charging and 10w wireless charging. LG Wing runs on Q OS which is based on Android 10. The smartphone is IP54 certified for water and dust resistance and has MIL-STD 810G compliance.

Connectivity features include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C. The phone measures 169.5 x 74.5 x 10.9 mm and its weight is 260 grams.

Latest Smartphones
