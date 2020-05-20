Advertisement

LG Stylo 6 announced with built-in stylus, 6.8-inch display, 13MP triple cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 20, 2020 10:38 am

LG Stylo 6 is backed by 4000mAh battery with fast charging and it runs on Android 10.
LG has announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the LG Stylo 6. The smartphone is a successor of Stylo 5 launched last year.

The phone comes with a price tag of $219.99 and it is available in the US via Boost Mobile. The phone comes with a built-in stylus which lets you write, edit, doodle, sketch, color, and jot down notes

Jumping straight to the specifications, the LG Stylo 6 features a 6.8-inch Full HD+ Full Vision display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. It comes with a gradient back with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core processor along with 3GB RAM, 64GB internal memory and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 2TB via microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the smartphone features a triple camera setup with a 13-megapixel sensor, 5-megapixel Ultra-wide sensor and 5-megapixel depth sensor along with an LED flash. For the front, there is a 13-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.

LG Stylo 6 is backed by 4000mAh battery with fast charging and it runs on Android 10. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, GPS/ GLONASS and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 171.19 x 77.72 x 8.63mm and weighs 219grams.

