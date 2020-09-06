Advertisement

LG "Settles" on the Name Wing for its Upcoming Dual-Display Phone

By: Mohammed Abubakar, The Mobile Indian, Hyderabad Last updated : September 06, 2020 9:24 pm

Latest News

The LG Wing is expected to be priced at $1,260 (Rs. 92,000) and that's mainly because it boasts two displays and a different design language.
Advertisement

LG has finalised the name of its upcoming dual-display phone and it will be called the LG Wing as per a report. Struggling to decide the name of the smartphone, the company finally decided to go with the name "Wing" instead of "Swing" as the later name has become more popular.

 

The device is supposed to be a part of LG's Explorer Project which was launched earlier this week, which aims at manufacturing distinct phones for better user experiences. LG has also stated that the phones in Explorer Project would be nothing like the phones we're used to seeing daily; they'll have unique characteristics and will differ significantly compared to their Universal series of phones. The Wing came into the light when LG shared a teaser of it on YouTube and when rumours have begun that the phone will be launched in May.

Advertisement

 

 

Now, since this is a completely different and unseen form factor, you cannot expect it to be priced dirt cheap. The LG Wing is expected to be priced at $1,260 (Rs. 92,000) and that's mainly because it boasts two displays. The expected date of launch is September at 7:30 pm IST in an online event on LG Global Facebook page and YouTube channel.

 

More about the second display, it is a 4-inch display which comes out from the bottom and joins the 6.8-inch main screen forming a "T" shape when completely opened. Thanks to the dual displays, the phone will enable users run multiple apps simultaneously. There are also rumours that the phone could boast specifications similar to the LG Velvet - Snapdragon 765G and triple rear cameras are some of them. It will be interesting to see what other phones LG has under its sleeves and if people will actually show interest in purchasing them.

 

 

Must-have tablet accessories

LG to introduce rotating Wing smartphone on September 14

MediaTek Dimensity 1000C announced, LG Velvet 5G is first to feature it

Latest News from LG

You might like this

Tags: LG

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Here's What the OnePlus 8T might Bring to the Table

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Specs and Price revealed officially

Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 price and colour variants leaked

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

PUGB on VPN, Real 6 priced drop, Poco M2, Mediatek

PUGB on VPN, Real 6 priced drop, Poco M2, Mediatek
Lava Z93 Plus launch delayed?, PM twitter account hacked, Samsung Galaxy Laptop

Lava Z93 Plus launch delayed?, PM twitter account hacked, Samsung Galaxy Laptop
Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression

Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression
Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A

Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A
Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters

Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters
Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more

Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies