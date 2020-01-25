  • 12:03 Jan 25, 2020

Advertisement

LG reveals Android 10 update schedule for 9 smartphones

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 25, 2020 11:27 am

Latest News

The company will be rolling out the latest update to its nine smartphones this year.
Advertisement

LG has revealed its plan to roll out Android 10 update to its range of smartphones. The company will be rolling out the latest update to its nine smartphones. 

 

As per LG Italy, the company will roll out Android 10 update LG V50, G8X, G8S, V40, G7, K50S, K40S, Q60 and K50. The company has revealed that LG V50 ThinQ will get Android 10 update in February 2020. Moving on, LG G8X will get the update in Q2 of 2020. 

 

Furthermore, the LG G7, LG G8S and LG V40 will get Android 10 update in the Q3 of 2020. Lastly, the company has revealed that LG K50s, LG K50 and LG Q60 will get the latest operating system by Q4 of 2020. 

 

Advertisement

With this, users will get to system-wide dark mode along with Live Caption, which will automatically caption videos, podcasts and audio messages across any app with a single tap. Other small features in the update include support for direct audio streaming to hearing aid devices, gender-inclusive emoji, and new enterprise features.

 

LG recently introduced LG G8X ThinQ in India for Rs 49,999. The LG G8X ThinQ features a 6.4-inch FHD+ FullVision OLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

 

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Octa-core processor with Adreno 640 GPU coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The storage can be expanded up to 2TB via micro-sd card slot.

 

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Octa-core processor with Adreno 640 GPU coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The storage can be expanded up to 2TB via micro-sd card slot.

LG G9 leaked case renders reveal design

Alleged LG K43 appears on Geekbench revealing key specs

LG L555DL, LG L455DL smartphones leaked online

Latest News from LG

You might like this

Tags: LG V50 ThinQ LG G8X LG G8S LG V40 LG G7 LG K50S LG K40S LG Q60 LG K50 LG smartphones LG

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy A21s to reportedly sport 5MP macro camera

Motorola Moto G7 Plus gets Android 10 update

Samsung Galaxy A41 battery capacity revealed

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies