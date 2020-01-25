LG reveals Android 10 update schedule for 9 smartphones

The company will be rolling out the latest update to its nine smartphones this year.

LG has revealed its plan to roll out Android 10 update to its range of smartphones. The company will be rolling out the latest update to its nine smartphones.

As per LG Italy, the company will roll out Android 10 update LG V50, G8X, G8S, V40, G7, K50S, K40S, Q60 and K50. The company has revealed that LG V50 ThinQ will get Android 10 update in February 2020. Moving on, LG G8X will get the update in Q2 of 2020.

Furthermore, the LG G7, LG G8S and LG V40 will get Android 10 update in the Q3 of 2020. Lastly, the company has revealed that LG K50s, LG K50 and LG Q60 will get the latest operating system by Q4 of 2020.

With this, users will get to system-wide dark mode along with Live Caption, which will automatically caption videos, podcasts and audio messages across any app with a single tap. Other small features in the update include support for direct audio streaming to hearing aid devices, gender-inclusive emoji, and new enterprise features.

LG recently introduced LG G8X ThinQ in India for Rs 49,999. The LG G8X ThinQ features a 6.4-inch FHD+ FullVision OLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Octa-core processor with Adreno 640 GPU coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The storage can be expanded up to 2TB via micro-sd card slot.

