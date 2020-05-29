LG Phoenix 5 render reveals dual-camera setup

LG Phoenix 5 will come with a Gray colour option, though there might be other variants as well.

LG is reportedly working on a new budget-centric smartphone, known as LG Phoenix 5. Now, the upcoming smartphone render has been leaked online, revealing some design language.

The image of the LG Phoenix 5 was leaked by popular tipster Evan Blass. The image shows the front and back panel of the device. As per the render, the LG Phoenix 5 will come with a Gray colour option, though there might be other variants as well.

The render shows that the phone will come with a waterdrop notch at the top panel. The bottom bezel looks thick in the render. Moving to the back panel, the LG Phoenix 5 will come loaded with a dual-camera setup aligned horizontally along with an LED flash. There is AT&T logo, meaning that the smartphone will be exclusively available for AT&T subscribers. The bottom of the back panel comes with LG branding. That said, there is no information about the specifications or pricing details of the LG Phoenix 5. So, we suggest you stay tuned with us for more details.

Meanwhile, LG introduced LG Q61, in South Korea. The smartphone comes with a price tag of 369,600 won (approx. Rs 18,757) and it is available in White colour. The LG Q61 comes loaded with a 6.5-inch full HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm processor. The smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded to upto 2TB using a microSD card slot.