LG K42 with 6.6-inch display, quad cameras and military grade durability launched in India for Rs 10,990

LG Electronics has today unveiled the LG K42 smartphone in India. The new LG K42 will be exclusively available on Flipkart in two colours – Gray and Green and will be priced at Rs 10,990 starting 26th January 2021. LG will also be providing customers with a 2 year extended warranty along with a free one-time screen replacement.



The company says that LG K42 Passed the Mil-Std 810G test to prove its armor strong durability, K42’s durability has been verified by the strict US Military Standard Tests. The phone is sturdy enough to pass 9 categories of US Military defense standard including high temperature, low temperature, temperature shock, vibration, shock, and humidity, etc.

LG K42 Specifications



LG K42 features a 6.6-inch HD+ Notch display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. Its back panel has a wave pattern, and comes with an anti-scratch UV coating. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6762 chipset. The handset comes with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The storage can be further expanded via microSD card slot.



LG K42 is backed by a 4000mAh battery and it runs on Android 10. It runs on Android 10-based LG UX OS. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is a dedicated button for accessing the Google Assistant virtual assistant as well.





On the camera front, the smartphone features a quad-camera setup with a 13-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel superwide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter housed inside the notch.



On the connectivity front, it supports 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, micro USB port, GPS/ GLONASS and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 165 x 76.7 x 8.4mm and it weighs 182 grams.

