Advertisement

LG K42 with 6.6-inch display, quad cameras and military grade durability launched in India for Rs 10,990

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 22, 2021 6:17 pm

Latest News

LG K42 is sturdy enough to pass 9 categories of US Military defense standard including high temperature, low temperature, temperature shock, vibration, shock, and humidity, etc.
Advertisement

LG Electronics has today unveiled the LG K42 smartphone in India. The new LG K42 will be exclusively available on Flipkart in two colours – Gray and Green and will be priced at Rs 10,990 starting 26th January 2021. LG will also be providing customers with a 2 year extended warranty along with a free one-time screen replacement.

The company says that LG K42 Passed the Mil-Std 810G test to prove its armor strong durability, K42’s durability has been verified by the strict US Military Standard Tests. The phone is sturdy enough to pass 9 categories of US Military defense standard including high temperature, low temperature, temperature shock, vibration, shock, and humidity, etc.

 

LG K42 Specifications


LG K42 features a 6.6-inch HD+ Notch display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. Its back panel has a wave pattern, and comes with an anti-scratch UV coating. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6762 chipset. The handset comes with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The storage can be further expanded via microSD card slot.

LG K42 is backed by a 4000mAh battery and it runs on Android 10. It runs on Android 10-based LG UX OS. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is a dedicated button for accessing the Google Assistant virtual assistant as well.


On the camera front, the smartphone features a quad-camera setup with a 13-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel superwide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter housed inside the notch.

On the connectivity front, it supports 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, micro USB port, GPS/ GLONASS and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 165 x 76.7 x 8.4mm and it weighs 182 grams.

Advertisement

LG Q31 announced with dual rear cameras, Android 10, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC

LG K42 announced with MediaTek Helio P22 and 13MP quad cameras

LG K42, LG K52 spotted on BIS website

Latest News from LG

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Sony Xperia 10 III surface with 6-inch display, triple rear camera setup

Realme C20 launched with 5000mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G35

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies