Lenovo TWS HT10 Pro wireless earbuds to launch soon in India for Rs 4,499

Lenovo has announced that it is all set to launch its new wireless earbuds in India. Dubbed as Lenovo TWS HT10 Pro, the wireless earbuds will be priced at Rs 4,499.

The major highlight of the wireless earbuds is the new EQ technology. The technology enables the user to experience different frequency of music with ease. There are two modes including Pure Music and Extra Bass. Pure Music mode helps users to listen to light music, while Extra Bass enhances heavy beats music. The mode can be changed by clicking a button. The EQ technology also allows two preset equaliser frequencies.

The Lenovo HT10 Pro will be a premium product and it will come with waterproof stereo dual microphone earbuds. The company claims that the earbuds will offer good sound quality. Furthermore, the earbuds come with an ergonomic design, which is comfortable to wear. The company has revealed that the earbuds offer up to 48 hours of playing time and 200 hours of standby time with the help of charging case. The device is compatible with 5.0 Bluetooth and till 20M range. The earbud is powered by QCC3020 Chipset and supports aptX Audio for improved audio quality.

Previously, the brand introduced its Lenovo Ego smartwatch in India for Rs 1,999. Lenovo Ego has a heart rate monitor and various sports modes like walking, running, cycling, swimming, etc. It also tracks your sleep patterns as well and other features to monitor sleep schedule. The smartwatch has different vibrating patterns based on the notification alerts ranging from phone calls, emails, text messages, and other social media apps.

The smartwatch is water-resistant up to 50 metres. It also maps calories burnt and stroke style while swimming. The battery life of the Lenovo Ego is 20 days on a single charge. The watch is lightweight, and it has an inbuilt 1.6-inch anti-reflective monochrome display which illuminates at one click of the button.