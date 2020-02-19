  • 14:11 Feb 19, 2020

Advertisement

Lenovo TWS HT10 Pro wireless earbuds to launch soon in India for Rs 4,499

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 19, 2020 1:09 pm

Latest News

Dubbed as Lenovo TWS HT10 Pro, the wireless earbuds will be priced at Rs 4,499.
Advertisement

 

Lenovo has announced that it is all set to launch its new wireless earbuds in India. Dubbed as Lenovo TWS HT10 Pro, the wireless earbuds will be priced at Rs 4,499. 

 

The major highlight of the wireless earbuds is the new EQ technology. The technology enables the user to experience different frequency of music with ease. There are two modes including Pure Music and Extra Bass. Pure Music mode helps users to listen to light music, while Extra Bass enhances heavy beats music. The mode can be changed by clicking a button. The EQ technology also allows two preset equaliser frequencies. 

 

Advertisement

Lenovo TWS HT10 Pro wireless earbuds

 

The Lenovo HT10 Pro will be a premium product and it will come with waterproof stereo dual microphone earbuds. The company claims that the earbuds will offer good sound quality. Furthermore, the earbuds come with an ergonomic design, which is comfortable to wear. The company has revealed that the earbuds offer up to 48 hours of playing time and 200 hours of standby time with the help of charging case. The device is compatible with 5.0 Bluetooth and till 20M range. The earbud is powered by QCC3020 Chipset and supports aptX Audio for improved audio quality. 

 

Previously, the brand introduced its Lenovo Ego smartwatch in India for Rs 1,999. Lenovo Ego has a heart rate monitor and various sports modes like walking, running, cycling, swimming, etc. It also tracks your sleep patterns as well and other features to monitor sleep schedule. The smartwatch has different vibrating patterns based on the notification alerts ranging from phone calls, emails, text messages, and other social media apps.

 

The smartwatch is water-resistant up to 50 metres. It also maps calories burnt and stroke style while swimming. The battery life of the Lenovo Ego is 20 days on a single charge. The watch is lightweight, and it has an inbuilt 1.6-inch anti-reflective monochrome display which illuminates at one click of the button.

 

Lenovo Ego smartwatch now available on Amazon at Rs 1999

Lenovo M10 tablet launched for Rs 13,990

Lenovo teases Legion-branded gaming smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC

Latest News from Lenovo

You might like this

Tags: Lenovo

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Xiaomi to introduce an electric toothbrush in India on February 20, Mi Electric Toothbrush expected

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Indian price revealed

Anker Soundcore Icon Mini wireless speaker launched for Rs 1,999

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Top Features

Top 10 interesting facts about PUBG

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies