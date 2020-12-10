Advertisement

Lenovo Lemon K12 and Lemon K12 Pro announced

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 10, 2020 11:17 am

Latest News

The Lemon K12 is a rebadged version of the Moto E7 Plus, while the Lemon K12 Pro is a rebadged version of Moto G9 Power.
Lenovo has announced its K12 Lemon series in China with the launch of Lenovo Lemon K12 and Lemon K12 Pro smartphones.

 

The Lemon K12 is a rebadged version of the Moto E7 Plus, while the Lemon K12 Pro is a rebadged version of Moto G9 Power, which is recently launched in India.

Lenovo Lemon K12, Lemon K12 Pro price

 

Lenovo Lemon K12 is priced at 799 Yuan, which is approx. Rs 9,000. It comes in Blue and Gray colour options. The Lenovo Lemon K12 Pro is priced at CNY 999 which is approx. Rs 11,250). The smartphone comes in Purple and Dark Cyan colour options.

 

Lenovo Lemon K12 specifications

 

Lenovo Lemon K12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ MaxVision LCD screen with 20:9 aspect ratio and a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Snapdragon 460nm processor with 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD.

 

For the camera, there is a dual-camera setup with a combination of 48MP main sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.2 aperture housed in a notch.

 

Lenovo Lemon K12 comes with a rear fingerprint sensor and on the software front, it runs on Android 10 operating system. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging via micro-USB. Connectivity options include 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Micro USB port, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and more. The phone weighs 200 grams and measures at 165.2x75.7x9.2mm.

 

Lenovo Lemon K12 Pro specifications

 

Lenovo Lemon K12 Pro features a 6.8-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1640 pixel resolution and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

 

The Lenovo Lemon K12 Pro comes with a triple camera system consisting of a 64 megapixels primary shooter, as well as a pair of 2 megapixels macro and depth sensor. On the front, the Moto G9 Power has a 16-megapixel sensor housed in a punch hole at the top left corner of the screen with f/2.2 aperture.


The smartphone also features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support. It runs on stock Android 10 OS out of the box and it packs a 6,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.

Tags: Lenovo

 

