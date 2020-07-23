Lenovo Legion Phone Duel with pop-up selfie camera, Snapdragon 865+ SoC announced

The smartphone comes loaded with the latest Qualcomm chipset along with 90W fast charging support and more.

Lenovo has today announced the launch of its first gaming smartphone under its Legion branding. The smartphone comes loaded with the latest Qualcomm chipset along with 90W fast charging support and more.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel pricing detail

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel comes with a price tag of 3499 Yuan (approx Rs 37,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage with 45W charging, 3899 Yuan (approx Rs 41,600) for the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage with 65W charging, 4199 Yuan (approx Rs 44,800) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage with 65W charging and 5999 Yuan (approx Rs 63,800) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage with 90W charging support. The phone is available in Blazing Blue and Vengeance Red colour options.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel specifications

The first gaming smartphone from Lenovo comes loaded with a host of interesting features. It comes with a built-in dual X-axis linear motor that delivers true 4D vibration. It also comes with two ultrasonic trigger buttons. The phone comes with a pop-up camera on the side panel of the device. The company claims that this will help to record videos and take selfies while playing games. Furthermore, it also comes with a broadcasting feature that lets users live-stream the game on Twitch or YouTube. It is loaded with dual liquid-cooling along with copper tubes for better heat dissipation.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel is loaded with a 6.65-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with DCI-P3 colour gamut, 144Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. It is loaded with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

The smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.89 aperture and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 120-degree FoV. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. The phone comes with two USB Type-C ports and it features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The phone runs on Android with Legion OS running on top of it. On the battery front, it two 2,500mAh batteries that deliver a total output of 5000mAh battery. The phone supports 90W Super flash charging, which can charge the device up to 50 per cent in 10 minutes and 100 per cent in 30 minutes. Connectivity options include 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, QZSS(L1+L5), 2 x USB Type-C and NFC. The phone measures 169.17 x 78.48 x 9.9 mm and weighs 239 grams.