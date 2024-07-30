Leaked: Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Specifications and First Look

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus is arriving tomorrow, July 31, and ahead of the launch, the specifications as well as the first look of the device have been leaked. Nothing itself confirmed the Processor it would be using in Phone (2a) Plus last week, which will be the Dimensity 7350 chip. Here’s what else we know about the device.

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus: First look, Specs

According to reports by Smartprix, the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus will get the same design as the Phone (2a) but with slightly different colours. The one leaked is the model which has metallic gray finish. The red square element in the top half of the device has been replaced with a white one in this particular model. Further, the placement of Glyph lights and the strip that runs till the bottom of the device, remains the same as the Phone (2a).

As for the specifications, the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus will have the same 6.7-inch, 1080p, 120 Hz OLED display as the Phone (2a), with a peak brightness of 1,300 nits and an HDR brightness of 1,100 nits. It will be protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

The camera setup includes a 50MP main camera and a 50MP ultra-wide camera, likely the same as the Phone (2a). However, it comes with an upgraded 50MP front camera instead of 32MP we saw in the older model. The battery remains 5,000 mAh but will now support slightly faster 50W wired charging, up from 45W on the Phone (2a).

The device will pack the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 processor, and will be made available in grey and black, with UFS 2.2 storage in two variants: 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12 GBRAM + 256GB storage.