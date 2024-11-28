Lava Yuva 4 Launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability

Lava has announced the launch of Lava Yuva 4 in India with a Unisoc Processor under the hood, paired with a 50-megapixel camera and more. The Yuva 4 is an entry-level handset from Lava and here are all the details about the newly launched device.

Lava Yuva 4: Price, Availability

Available in three colour variants—Glossy White, Glossy Purple, and Glossy Black, the Lava Yuva 4 will be available in two variants 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB at Lava’s retail outlets starting November 2024. It will be available at an introductory price of Rs 6,999 for the base model.

As per Lava, the retail-first strategy is aimed at providing unique experiences to the consumers at the retail outlets. The device comes with a 1-year warranty and free service at home.

Lava Yuva 4: Specifications

The Yuva 4 sports a 6.56-inch LCD panel that offers an HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and a punch-hole notch housing the front camera. Under the hood, the device features the Unisoc T606 chipset and 4GB of RAM with up to 4GB of virtual RAM. There’s up to 128GB of built-in storage and the phone runs on Android 14 OS.

For optics, you get a 50-megapixel main camera, along with an unspecified sensor. You also get an 8MP selfie shooter. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W standard charging via the USB-C port.

Connectivity options include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS. There’s also a side-facing fingerprint scanner, and a single bottom firing speaker.

The Yuva 4 competes with the Galaxy F04 that costs Rs 7,999. The Galaxy F04 not only comes with a slightly better MediaTek chip, but also offers a more polished software experience with 2 years of OS upgrades. Lava hasn’t specified the number of OS updates the Yuva 4 will receive. Samsung’s handset also offers faster 25W wired charging than Lava’s 10W charging speed.