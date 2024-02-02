Lava Yuva 3 Launched: Price, Specs, Competition

Lava has launched a new entry-level smartphone in India called the Yuva 3. The smartphone is touted to offer 128GB storage, a Unisoc chipset, 18W Fast charging and a lot more. Here are all the details about the smartphone and about its competitors as well.

Lava Yuva 3: Price, Availability

The Yuva 3 comes in two variants: 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB, priced at Rs 6,799 and Rs 7,299, respectively. It will be available beginning February 7 from Amazon and from February 10 in Lava E-store and Lava Retail Network. The handset can be availed in White, Lavender, and Black.

Lava Yuva 3: Specifications

The Yuva 3 sports a 6.5-inch LCD panel that offers an HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole housing the front camera. Under the hood, the device features the Unisoc T606 chipset, 4GB of RAM with up to 4GB virtual RAM. There’s up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 built-in storage and the phone runs on Android 13 OS. It is guaranteed to receive two years of security patches and the update to Android 14.

For optics, you get a 13-megapixel main camera, along with two more unspecified sensors. You also get an 5MP selfie shooter. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging via the USB-C port.

Connectivity options include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS. There’s also a side-facing fingerprint scanner, and a single bottom firing speaker.

Lava Yuva 3: Competition

Lava Yuva 3 is competing with brands such as Itel, Infinix and Tecno in the sub-Rs 8,000 segment, with the likes of Infinix Smart 8 HD, Itel A70, and the Tecno Pop 8. Out of these three, the Tecno and Itel devices offer 4GB of RAM while Infinix offers 3GB. RAM plays a crucial role in entry-level devices as it can majorly affect the performance of the devices.

In our review of the Smart 8 HD and Itel A70, we concluded that both of them have poor performance, also due to the poor software optimisation. So far, from what we have experienced with Lava, it offers a better software skin than brands like Itel or Infinix.

While all of them have a similar set of specs (except for Itel A70 offering more storage at a lower price), the Lava Yuva 3 outshines them in the software segment and that is why, we feel Lava’s latest smartphone does better than its competitors at the same price point.