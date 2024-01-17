Itel A70 Review: High On Storage, Low On Budget

The budget segment in India is getting crowded and the brands that mainly operate in this segment include those under Transsion Holdings, such as Tecno, Infinix and Itel. All of them have been launching new smartphones in this segment and one such recent launch is of the Itel A70. It is the first smartphone to offer 256GB storage in India under Rs 8,000, where the exact price of the particular model is Rs 7,299. Itel sent us a review unit of the A70 and here we are with our verdict on whether you should buy this smartphone or not.

Design & Display

The design of the Itel A70 is quite similar to the smartphones we have recently reviewed from Tecno & Infinix, except for the variations in the colour and the pattern on the rear panel. The frame is completely flat, while the right spine gets all the buttons. Out of these, the power button doubles as a fingerprint sensor whose performance remains optimum.

Then, the Itel A70 feels lightweight with an appealing design. The golden version we got has the blue shade incorporated as well, where the lined pattern appears in that colour. The rear design language also resembles that of the Infinix Smart 8, Smart 8 HD, and the Tecno Spark Go 2024. Itel is also offering a black silicone case inside the box which is a decent touch. Overall, it’s an attractive looking handset.

As for the display, it is a 6.6-inch panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, 90% screen-to-body ratio, 500 nits brightness, 120Hz touch sampling rate, and 20:9 aspect ratio. This isn’t the best display in the world, with viewing angles going for a toss and the brightness levels being too low. The colours are fine, but the fact that it has 60Hz Refresh Rate while its competitors from the sister brands have 90Hz refresh rate bothers me, and is disappointing as well.

Software & Performance

The A70 packs up to 4GB RAM along with up to 8GB virtual RAM. It is offered in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options. A 5,000mAh battery unit backs the device with support for 10W charging. The iTel A70 runs on Android 13 OS and has the Unisoc T603 SoC at its helm.

During our review of the Itel A70, the RAM management wasn’t the best while the software looked completely identical to that of the Tecno and Infinix devices. The 60Hz display coupled with a few lags throughout the UI ruined the daily usage experience. At least the Infinix Smart 8 series and Tecno Spark Go 2024 have a 90Hz panel which does help in smoothness to some extent.

The software, however, is feature packed with the likes of Dynamic Bar (the same iPhone-like dynamic island feature Tecno and Infinix devices have), schedule power on/off, themes, and more. The user interface elements, including the notification panel, Settings app, launcher, etc., are exactly identical to Itel’s sister brands’ phones. Further, during the review, the Itel A70 exhibited optimum connectivity performance. In conclusion, the only advantage this phone has over its competitors is its 256GB storage and nothing else.

Battery Backup

The Itel A70 packs a 5000mAh cell with support for 10W standard charging. The device can take more than 2 hours to charge from 0 to 100%. It can also easily last more than 1 and a half days with moderate usage such as some calling, browsing social media, chatting, etc.

Cameras

The Itel A70 has a dual rear camera system, including a 13MP rear primary sensor paired with a QVGA lens. There is an 8MP front-facing camera.

The camera app seemed to lag when taking shots with a decent amount of shutter lag. It’s a very basic sensor that clicks soft photos with a considerable amount of noise in the photo. The colours also look faded, while details are strictly average.

Selfies have decent colours but the detailing and sharpness remain sub-par. Under low lighting, the device struggles with exposure and can shoot photos with average detailing. Night shots see a similar fate. The noise in the photo prevails.

Shots under artificial lighting conditions are below average once again. You cannot expect it to perform well even with close up subjects as the device struggles to properly focus. The detailing, however, is a little bit better.