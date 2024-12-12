Lava O3 Pro Launched in India: Lava Pulls Off a Disappointing Move

Lava O3 Pro has been launched in India as a new entry-level 4G smartphone with a Unisoc Chipset under the hood, a 5000mAh battery, and more. However, the device doesn’t seem entirely brand-new as Lava already has a smartphone in the market whose specifications and design matches that of the Lava P3 Pro. Read on to know more.

Lava O3 Pro: Price, Availability

Lava O3 Pro has silently been listed on Amazon India for a price tag of Rs 6,999 for the sole 4GB + 128GB model. It comes in Glossy White, Glossy Purple, and Glossy Black colour options.

Lava O3 Pro: Specifications

The specifications and the design of the Lava O3 Pro match the Lava Yuva 4, which launched in India a couple of weeks back. The O3 Pro sports a 6.56-inch LCD panel that offers an HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and a punch-hole notch housing the front camera. Under the hood, the device features the Unisoc T606 chipset and 4GB of RAM with up to 4GB of virtual RAM. There’s up to 128GB of built-in storage, which is expandable up to 1TB, and the phone runs on Android 14 OS.

For optics, you get a 50-megapixel main camera, along with a pair of unspecified sensors. You also get an 8MP selfie shooter. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W standard charging via the USB-C port.

Connectivity options include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS. There’s also a side-facing fingerprint scanner and a single bottom-firing speaker.

It’s quite disappointing to see Lava landing rebadged smartphones in the Indian market. While the Yuva 4 is being sold in retail stores, Lava seems to want to sell it online under the name of Lava O3 Pro.

While that’s disappointing yet still acceptable, it’s not acceptable that Yuva 4 was being sold for Rs 6,999 but for the 4GB + 64GB model, while the O3 Pro, despite being the same phone, is available for the same price but for the 128GB model. This results in a disadvantage for Lava Yuva 4 buyers who bought the same device for the same price but got less storage than O3 Pro.