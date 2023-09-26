Lava Blaze Pro 5G launched in India: What does it offer?

Lava has launched a new budget 5G smartphone in India called the Blaze Pro 5G. The Blaze

Pro 5G succeeds the Lava Blaze Pro from last year which only had support for 4G LTE. The new Lava device has support for Electronic Image Stabilisation for the rear 50MP main camera, 33W Fast charging and more.

Lava Blaze Pro 5G: Price, Availability

Priced at Rs 12,499 for the single 8GB + 128GB variant, the Lava Blaze Pro 5G will be available across Lava’s retail network as well as Amazon from 3rd October onwards. It is available in Starry Night and Radiant Pearl shades.

Lava Blaze Pro 5G: Specifications

The Blaze Pro 5G gets a 6.78-inch IPS LCD panel that offers an FHD+ Resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels, 396 PPI and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has a centrally aligned punch-hole that houses the selfie shooter. The Lava device draws power from the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 Processor under the hood.

The Processor is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, up to 8GB of virtual RAM, and 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The Lava device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. For optics, it includes a 50-megapixel primary camera and an AI camera. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel camera.

The device runs on Android 13 out of the box. Connectivity options on the device include a USB-C port, 3.5mm Headphone jack, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio and GPS. There’s also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Lava Blaze Pro 5G: Competition

The Blaze Pro 5G’s main competitors include the Infinix Hot 30 5G, Realme Narzo 60x 5G as well as the Redmi 12 5G. Talking about the former first, the Hot 30 5G gets a bigger battery and offers stereo speakers for the same price as Lava Blaze Pro 5G. While rest of its specifications remain similar to Blaze Pro 5G, it does fall short in terms of RAM, as well as the charging speed.

Aside from this, the camera performance would have to be tested out in the real world as it cannot be judged on the basis of on-paper specs. Further, the Blaze Pro 5G runs on clean Stock Android 13 OS while Infinix’ XOS 13 would have bloatware but would be more feature-rich.

The next one Blaze Pro 5G is going against, is the Realme Narzo 60x 5G. The Narzo 60x is priced at Rs 12,999 (Rs 500 more than Lava’s phone) and for that price hike, it is offering you a better MediaTek Dimensity Chipset under the hood. However, it also gets a lower amount of RAM (4GB) compared to that of Blaze Pro 5G.

Lastly, with a cheaper price tag of Rs 11,999, the Redmi 12 5G is offering you a better processor, IP rated build, glass back, and IR blaster. It does have it’s tradeoffs though, including a lower amount of RAM and slightly slower charging speeds at 18 watts.