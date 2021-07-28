Lava announces 100 days post warranty offer

Lava today announced a unique 100 days warranty offer on its out-of-warranty repairs. Under this offer, if a customer gets an out-of-warranty Lava handset repaired, he would get 100 days of warranty on the changed spare part.

How the Lava 100 days warranty offer works

In case, within those 100 days, the customer faces any issue with the new spare part, he can get it replaced at zero cost from any of the company’s 800+ service centres across the country.

With this offer, Lava has become the first handset manufacturer in the country to provide zero-cost repair post-expiry of the original warranty. Further, the offer covers both spare part cost and labour costs.

The offer has been rolled out across the country and covers mobile phone parts like PCBA, display, battery and charger. Moreover, the customers who get their service done by Lava’s authorised service provider will only be eligible for this offer.

The company recently launched the Lava Z2s smartphone in India. The device comes with an HD+ display and features a 5000mAh battery. For protection, it gets Gorilla Glass 3 on the front. This is the third smartphone in Lava’s Z2 series of smartphones.

The Lava Z2s sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels. It is 2.5D curved screen with Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a 20.9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio processor. However, an exact model of the SoC is unknown.

Lava has also rolled out Android 11 for its Lava Z series devices in India. The new software update will be released as an OTA to the users who will receive a notification once it reaches them. The users will either download it immediately or do it later by going to their phone settings. The update is claimed to bring a bunch of improvements and new features.