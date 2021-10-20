JioPhone Next key specs revealed via Google Play Console listing

JioPhone Next launch was earlier said to be in market from Ganesh Chaturthi, 10th September. However, the launch was delayed till November 2021 due to chipset shortage. Now the phone has made an appearance on the Google Play Console website revealing specs of JioPhone Next.

JioPhone Next Specs

The listing has revealed the key specs and features of the JioPhone Next. As per listing, JioPhone Next will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 chipset (QM215) along with Adreno 306 GPU. This will be coupled with 2GB of RAM.

Further, it is revealed that the handset will sport an HD+ display with 720 x 1440-pixels resolution and will run on Android 11(Go Edition). There will be a 13-megapixel rear snapper and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The listing was first spotted by tipster Ankit on Twitter (@TechnoAnkit1).

JioPhone NEXT Appears on Google Play Console.



Google Play Store pic.twitter.com/srKvnd1W5a — Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1) October 19, 2021

Moreover, the listing confirms that the phone will sport a 5.5-inch display with a 720 x 1440 HD+ resolution and 320 pixel density. There will be two variants – 2GB RAM with 16GB of storage and 3GB RAM with 32GB of storage. The phone may house a 2,500mAh battery.

Jio and Google have collaborated to offer an optimized experience on the JioPhone Next. JioPhone Next is a first-of-its-kind device featuring an optimized operating system based on Android and Play Store. The device and the operating system will offer premium capabilities that have until now been associated with more powerful smartphones.

This will include voice-first features that enable people to consume content and navigate the phone in their own language, deliver a great camera experience, and get the latest Android feature and security updates.

JioPhone Next is built with exciting features like the Google Assistant, automatic read-aloud and language translation for any on-screen text, a smart camera with India-centric filters, and more.

Ads per a recent report, Jio Phone Next will be available in two variants, namely Basic and Advanced. These versions will reportedly priced at Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,000 respectively. Initially, interested customers can buy the phone by paying only 10% cost. The partner lenders will finance the remaining amount.