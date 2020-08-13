Advertisement

Jio Phone 2 feature phone available at an EMI of Rs 141 per month

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 13, 2020 5:26 pm

Latest News

Only credit card users can avail the offer and customers can buy this phone from Reliance Jio’s official website.
Advertisement

Reliance Jio has launched a Janamashtami offer under which it is offering its Jio Phone 2 feature phone at monthly instalments of Rs 141 per month.

The actual price of Jio Phone 2 is Rs 2999, although under the EMI offer it can be purchased at an instalment of Rs 141.17 per month.

 

Only credit card users can avail the offer and customers can buy this phone from Reliance Jio’s official website. Customers will get the Jio Phone 2 within three to five days of ordering by paying Rs 99.

Jio notes that users will be able to get their Jio SIM card activated from the nearest Jio Store/Jio Retailer. With the Rs 99, users will get free voice calls, 300 SMS messages, and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps. There will be a total of 14GB of data with a validity of 28 days.

The Jio Phone 2 features a 2.4-inch QVGA display, which bears a resolution of 320 x 240 pixels. Under the hood, there is a 1.2GHz dual-core processor coupled with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 128GB via micro SD card slot.

Jio Phone 2 is juiced up by a 2000mAh battery For optics, Jio has added a 2MP rear and 0.3MP front-facing cameras. Connectivity options include dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, NFC, micro USB 2.0 and FM radio.

Advertisement

 

The phone runs on KaiOS operating system offering support for apps like WhatsApp, YouTube, Facebook and Google Maps. Jio Phone 2 comes loaded with a physical QWERTY keypad. It offers support for 24 Indian languages.


Exclusive: Jio Glass to Launch in 2021

Mobile Recharge: How to do it online and more

Jio revises Rs 501, Rs 1,101 and Rs 1,201 packs

JioMart app for Android and iOS launched in India

Reliance Jio discontinues Rs 69 and Rs 49 prepaid recharge plans

Reliance Jio introduces Made in India 5G network solution, ready for trials

Latest News from Reliance Jio

You might like this

Tags: Reliance Jio

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Infinix Smart 5 announced with 5,000 mAh battery and 6.6-inch HD+ display

Vivo S1 Prime goes official with 48MP quad camera and Snapdragon 665 SoC

Samsung launches 'Experience Samsung at Home' Service for Galaxy Consumers in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Jio Phone 2 , Hipi by Zee5 coming soon, Reliance buying TikTok?

Jio Phone 2 , Hipi by Zee5 coming soon, Reliance buying TikTok?
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Ist Impression

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Ist Impression
Airtel Free Data, Nokia TV coming soon, Pixel 5, Google People Cards, Xiaomi

Airtel Free Data, Nokia TV coming soon, Pixel 5, Google People Cards, Xiaomi
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Unboxing and First Impression

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Unboxing and First Impression
Lava New Smartphone, Note 20, Nokia 5310, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Realme TV

Lava New Smartphone, Note 20, Nokia 5310, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Realme TV
Smartphone market in India, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 1st Impression

Smartphone market in India, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies