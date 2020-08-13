Jio Phone 2 feature phone available at an EMI of Rs 141 per month

Only credit card users can avail the offer and customers can buy this phone from Reliance Jio’s official website.

Reliance Jio has launched a Janamashtami offer under which it is offering its Jio Phone 2 feature phone at monthly instalments of Rs 141 per month.



The actual price of Jio Phone 2 is Rs 2999, although under the EMI offer it can be purchased at an instalment of Rs 141.17 per month.

Only credit card users can avail the offer and customers can buy this phone from Reliance Jio’s official website. Customers will get the Jio Phone 2 within three to five days of ordering by paying Rs 99.



Jio notes that users will be able to get their Jio SIM card activated from the nearest Jio Store/Jio Retailer. With the Rs 99, users will get free voice calls, 300 SMS messages, and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps. There will be a total of 14GB of data with a validity of 28 days.



The Jio Phone 2 features a 2.4-inch QVGA display, which bears a resolution of 320 x 240 pixels. Under the hood, there is a 1.2GHz dual-core processor coupled with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 128GB via micro SD card slot.



Jio Phone 2 is juiced up by a 2000mAh battery For optics, Jio has added a 2MP rear and 0.3MP front-facing cameras. Connectivity options include dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, NFC, micro USB 2.0 and FM radio.

The phone runs on KaiOS operating system offering support for apps like WhatsApp, YouTube, Facebook and Google Maps. Jio Phone 2 comes loaded with a physical QWERTY keypad. It offers support for 24 Indian languages.



