Jio offering 20 percent cashback on select prepaid recharge plans

Reliance Jio has introduced 20 percent cashback on its select prepaid recharges for its customers. This includes the Rs 249, Rs 555, and Rs 599 prepaid plans which offer up to 84 days of validity.

The cashback offer has been updated on the company’s official website. However, this cashback is applicable only when users recharge the plans via the MyJio app or the Jio.com site. The cashback will be credited to the user’s account once the recharge is done.

Jio Cashback Plans details

The Rs 249 prepaid recharge comes with 28 days validity. It offers 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS messages per day. Post the data limit, the speed for the user will drop to 64 Kbps.

The Jio Rs 555 prepaid recharge comes with 84 days of validity. It offers 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS messages per day.

The Jio Rs 599 prepaid recharge, on the other hand, comes with 84 days validity. It offers the same benefits but the data is capped at 2GB per day. Further, all three plans offer a free subscription to JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Jio recently introduced new prepaid plans that include one year of free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. These recharge start from Rs 499 to Rs 2599.

In addition to offering a 1-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, these plans come bundled with unlimited voice, data, SMS, Jio Apps and other benefits. Earlier, Jio was bundling Hotstar VIP subscription in its plans. Subscription included access to live sports, Hotstar specials, blockbuster movies & TV shows and dubbed content in 3 Indian languages.

These Jio plans will offer all the above benefits on Disney+ Hotstar plus a new library of international content in the English language. This will include Disney+ originals, TV shows from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, HBO, FX, Showtime & much more.