Advertisement

Itel Vision 1 with 3GB RAM launched in India at Rs 6,999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 13, 2020 1:33 pm

Latest News

With the new variant, the Itel Vision 1 now comes in two variants.
Advertisement

Itel Vision 1 3GB variant has been launched in India. The new variant is priced in India at Rs 6,999 and it will be available on Flipkart from August 18.

 

The phone will be available for purchase on August 18 via Flipkart. It comes in Gradation Blue and Gradation Green colour options.

Advertisement

 

To recall, Itel Vision 1 was launched with 2GB RAM for Rs 5,499 earlier this year.  With the new variant, the Itel Vision 1 now comes in two variants.

Itel Vision 1 comes with a 6.1-inch HD+ display with IPS panel, waterdrop notch, 500 nits brightness, 19:5:9 aspect ratio and 88% screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie operating system and it is loaded with a 4,000mAh battery, which the company claims delivers up to 820 hours standby, 24 hours of average usage, 45 hours of playing music, 8 hours of playing video and 7 hours of gaming.


Itel Vision 1 is powered by 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor along with IMG8322 GPU. It has 3GB of RAM, 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable memory up to 128GB via a microSD card.

It comes with face unlock feature and fingerprint sensor. On the camera front, it is loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 8-megapixel primary lens and a 0.08-megapixel secondary shooter. For selfies, it has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. Camera features include an AI beauty mode, portrait mode, HDR, and automatic scene recognition.

 
It supports dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, dual-SIM and micro USB port. Dimensions of the phone are 155.3x73.5x 8.5mm and it weighs 169 grams.

Itel introduces new range of Smart Gadgets in India

Itel IBS-10 Bluetooth speaker launched in India

Itel Vision 1 3GB variant to be launched on August 12

Latest News from ITEL

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vivo S1 Prime goes official with 48MP quad camera and Snapdragon 665 SoC

Samsung launches 'Experience Samsung at Home' Service for Galaxy Consumers in India

Xiaomi MIUI 12 Rolling Out: Things You Should Know

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Ist Impression

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Ist Impression
Airtel Free Data, Nokia TV coming soon, Pixel 5, Google People Cards, Xiaomi

Airtel Free Data, Nokia TV coming soon, Pixel 5, Google People Cards, Xiaomi
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Unboxing and First Impression

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Unboxing and First Impression
Lava New Smartphone, Note 20, Nokia 5310, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Realme TV

Lava New Smartphone, Note 20, Nokia 5310, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Realme TV
Smartphone market in India, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 1st Impression

Smartphone market in India, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 1st Impression
Jio Glass Launch, US bans TikTok and Wechat, Oneplus Pubg, Pixel 5

Jio Glass Launch, US bans TikTok and Wechat, Oneplus Pubg, Pixel 5

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies