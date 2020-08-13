Itel Vision 1 with 3GB RAM launched in India at Rs 6,999

With the new variant, the Itel Vision 1 now comes in two variants.

Itel Vision 1 3GB variant has been launched in India. The new variant is priced in India at Rs 6,999 and it will be available on Flipkart from August 18.

The phone will be available for purchase on August 18 via Flipkart. It comes in Gradation Blue and Gradation Green colour options.

To recall, Itel Vision 1 was launched with 2GB RAM for Rs 5,499 earlier this year. With the new variant, the Itel Vision 1 now comes in two variants.

Itel Vision 1 comes with a 6.1-inch HD+ display with IPS panel, waterdrop notch, 500 nits brightness, 19:5:9 aspect ratio and 88% screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie operating system and it is loaded with a 4,000mAh battery, which the company claims delivers up to 820 hours standby, 24 hours of average usage, 45 hours of playing music, 8 hours of playing video and 7 hours of gaming.





Itel Vision 1 is powered by 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor along with IMG8322 GPU. It has 3GB of RAM, 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable memory up to 128GB via a microSD card.



It comes with face unlock feature and fingerprint sensor. On the camera front, it is loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 8-megapixel primary lens and a 0.08-megapixel secondary shooter. For selfies, it has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. Camera features include an AI beauty mode, portrait mode, HDR, and automatic scene recognition.





It supports dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, dual-SIM and micro USB port. Dimensions of the phone are 155.3x73.5x 8.5mm and it weighs 169 grams.