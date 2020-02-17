Itel Vision 1 with waterdrop notch display, 4000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 5,499

The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 5,499. It is available in two colour options, Gradation Blue and Gradation Purple.

Itel, a sub-brand of Transsion India, has today announced the launch of its latest budget-centric smartphone. Known as Itel Vision 1, the smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 5,499. It is available in two colour options, Gradation Blue and Gradation Purple.

The company is offering free itel Bluetooth wireless headset worth Rs 799 with the latest smartphone. Furthermore, Reliance Jio users will get an instant cashback offers of Rs 2,200 along with 25GB of additional data. Coming to the specifications, the Itel Vision 1 is equipped with a 6.08-inch HD+ IPS waterdrop display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels, 500nits brightness, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved laminated display.

The smartphone is powered by 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor along with IMG8322 GPU. It is backed by a 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card slot. On the camera front, it is loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 8-megapixel primary lens and a 0.08-megapixel secondary shooter. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with AI Beauty Mode.

The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie operating system and it is loaded with a 4,000mAh battery, which the company claims delivers up to 820 hours standby, 24 hours of average usage, 45 hours of playing music, 8 hours of playing video and 7 hours of gaming. It comes with face unlock feature and fingerprint sensor. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, dual-SIM and micro USB port. The phone weighs 169 grams.