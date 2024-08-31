Itel Flip One Feature Phone Launching in September in India

Itel is all set to debut a new feature phone in India in September, called ‘Flip One’, which will also be its first Flip Keypad phone. According to the brand, the device “flips open and shuts with a sleek, elegant design”. All set to hit the shelves in September 2024, here’s what all Itel has confirmed about the launch.

The Flip One showcases an advanced flip function and boasts a premium leather design back. The Flip one from Itel is aimed at “Gen Z and millennials seeking a break from smartphones.” The feature phone further offers a simple way to stay connected with essential internet, texting, calling, and camera features.

The device is designed for one-handed operation, and is both lightweight and portable according to Itel. Equipped with Bluetooth support, Type-C charging, and a BT caller feature, the Flip One allows users to sync their smartphone contacts and handle calls directly from the feature phone.

Additionally, it boasts a non-removable battery akin to smartphones, a glass-designed keypad, and support for 13 Indian languages. The device will be made available in three colors, two of which will include rose gold and light blue shades. The brand hasn’t confirmed the exact date of Itel Flip one India launch as of now.

Earlier this month, the brand introduced two new smartphones dubbed Itel A50 and the Itel A50C in India. The new A-series smartphones from Itel come packed with a side-facing fingerprint sensor, run on Android 14 Go Edition operating system, and more. The itel A50 is available in two memory variants in India, including 3GB + 64GB priced at Rs 6,099, and 4GB + 64GB priced at Rs 6,499. The A50C comes in a single 2GB + 32GB model priced at Rs 5,599.