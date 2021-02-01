Advertisement

Itel A47 with dual-rear cameras, Android 9 (Go Edition) launched in India for Rs 5,499

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 01, 2021 2:04 pm

itel A47 will go on sale across India starting February 5 from 12 noon onwards on Amazon.
Itel Mobile, a part of Transsion Holdings, has today announced the launch of its entry-level smartphone in India. Dubbed as itel A47, the smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 5,499. itel A47 will go on sale across India starting February 5 from 12 noon onwards on Amazon. It will be available in two colour options – Cosmic Purple and Ice Lake Blue colour options.

 

itel A47 Specifications


The smartphone is equipped with a 5.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core processor. It has 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage along with a dedicated expandable memory up to 32GB.

For optics, the phone is loaded with a dual-camera setup at the rear, which comes with a combination of 5-megapixel primary lens and a VGA secondary sensor along with an LED flash. For the front, the itel A47 is equipped with 5-megapixel shooter with soft flash. It comes equipped with multiple camera effects like smart recognition, portrait mode, beauty mode, amongst others.

 
The phone runs on Android 9.0 (Go edition) and it is backed by a 3020mAh battery. The device is equipped with a fingerprint sensor along with the face unlock feature. On the connectivity front, the phone supports dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi, GPS, dual-SIM and MicroUSB port.
 

itel to launch A48 smartphone in India soon

Itel Vision 1 Pro with Android 10 (Go Edition), 4000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 6,599

itel A47 smartphone to launch in India on February 1

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite tipped to come with Snapdragon 755G chipset, 64 MP camera, Mi 11 Pro to sport 5,000 mAh battery

Asus ROG Phone 5 specifications revealed via TENAA

