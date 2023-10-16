Itel A05s launched in India: Know details about the new budget offering

After the launch of the Itel P55 5G and the Itel S23+, the brand is now launching a new budget smartphone in India, called the Itel A05s. The device packs a set of entry-level specifications, including a Unisoc chipset, an HD+ display and more. Here’s what all it has to offer.

Itel A05s: Price

Listed for Rs 6,499 on the Itel India website, the smartphone can be availed in Green, Black, Orange and Blue colour options.

Itel A05s: Specifications

The A05s sports a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. The smartphone features a 5MP dual rear camera sensor. There is a 5MP front-facing camera. The device has a rear mounted fingerprint sensor for security and is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A1 SoC.

The A05s packs 2GB RAM along with 4GB virtual RAM. It is offered in a single 32GB storage model which supports expandable storage up to 1TB. The device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery unit with support for 5W charging. The A05s runs on Android 13 Go Edition OS.

Read More: Android OS updates for Itel P55 5G, Itel S23 undecided: Itel

Itel A05s: Should you buy it?

The Itel A05s packs a very basic set of specifications. It may or may not be able to get through the day without any lags. In fact, Itel’s own A60s, that was launched earlier this year in July, undercuts the Itel A05s. It is selling for Rs 5,999 on Amazon at the time of writing this article.

With a cheaper price tag, it gets you the same chipset, two cameras at the back with a better primary sensor, double the RAM and double the storage of what Itel A05s provides, alongside a bigger battery and slightly faster charging.

The only places you give up on, is the USB port which is microUSB compared to USB-C on A05s, and an older version of Android, which is Android 12 Go Edition, compared to Android 13 Go Edition on the A05s. Aside from these, the Itel A60s seems like a better option in every sense.