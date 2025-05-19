IRCTC SwaRail App: Everything to Know About The All-in-One App by Indian Railways

Indian Railways has announced the launch of the IRCTC SwaRail app. Developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), the new all-in-one railway App is being called the “Super App” which is now available for download on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Here are all the details you’d want to know about it.

IRCTC SwaRail App: Features

SwaRail is an all-in-one app from Indian Railways that brings together every key passenger service into a single, easy-to-use platform. From planning your trip and booking tickets to accessing on-the-go travel services, everything is just a tap away. Thanks to its seamless single sign-on (SSO) system, you no longer need to juggle multiple apps or logins—SwaRail simplifies the entire journey, making it your go-to travel companion for everything rail-related.

Its key features include:

Plan & Book Tickets

Easily search for trains, plan your journey, and book both reserved and unreserved tickets—all within the app. Say goodbye to juggling multiple platforms; SwaRail brings it all together in one place.

My Bookings

View details and history of both booked and canceled tickets—reserved and unreserved—under one tab. You can filter by date, transaction type, and more to quickly find what you’re looking for.

You (My Account)

Manage your profile with ease. Update personal details, check your profile completion status, change your password, enable or disable biometric login, and verify your email. You can even add money to your R-Wallet or delete your account if needed (note: name changes are allowed only once).

Read More: Service Launched: Make UPI Payments for railway tickets Booking over a call

Real-Time Train Tracking

Stay informed with live updates on your train’s location, delays, and expected arrival times—helping you plan better on the go.

Coach Position Finder

Know exactly where your coach will stop on the platform, making boarding quicker and hassle-free.

Order Food On the Go

Order meals from trusted partner vendors and enjoy fresh food delivered right to your seat.

Rail Madad

Raise complaints or share feedback directly with Indian Railways using the Rail Madad feature—and track their Resolution in real time.

Refund Requests

Easily request refunds for canceled or missed journeys directly through the app—no need to visit a station.

Multilingual Support

Available in multiple Indian languages, making it accessible to users from across the country.

R-Wallet Integration

Use your built-in R-Wallet for secure, cashless payments for tickets, meals, and other services.

The app is developed by CRIS (Centre for Railway Information Systems), an organization under the Ministry of Railways. “CRIS combines skilled IT professionals with experienced railway personnel to design, develop, and maintain critical software systems for Indian Railways,” the app description on Play Store reads.

IRCTC SwaRail App: How to Sign Up?

Users can sign in to the IRCTC SwaRail app using their existing RailConnect or UTS on Mobile credentials—no need to create a new account. Once registered, the same login works across all supported platforms, thanks to the app’s single sign-on (SSO) feature, which eliminates the hassle of remembering multiple passwords.

During the first login, an R-Wallet is automatically created for each user to enable quick and easy ticket bookings. If you already have an R-Wallet linked to the UTS on Mobile app, it will be synced automatically. For added convenience and security, users can also log in using a simple numeric m-PIN.