iQOO Z7s 5G launched in India: Is it different than iQOO Z7 5G?

iQOO Z7s 5G has been launched in India with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor under the hood. The device has been launched after iQOO Z7 which debuted in India back in March. Both the smartphones share a bunch of specifications such as the camera lenses, battery capacity and more.

iQOO Z7s 5G: Price

The iQOO Z7s 5G is priced at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB + 128GB version and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The phone is available from Amazon.in and iQOO.com and can be availed in Norway Blue and Pacific Night colours.

iQOO Z7s 5G: Specifications

The iQOO Z7s 5G sports a 6.38-inch AMOLED full-HD+ display with a 2408 x 1080 pixel resolution. It has a water-drop notch at the centre. In addition, the display has a 90Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

The handset packs the Snapdragon 695 chipset under the hood, which replaces the Dimensity 920 processor in the iQOO Z7 and that is the only difference between the two smartphones. Even in terms of design, it looks identical to the previous iQOO Z7.

Read More: iQOO Z7 5G Review: Does it justify the price?

Next, the phone runs FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13 on the software side. You get up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card via a hybrid slot.

There is a dual camera setup on the back of the device. This includes a 64MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the iQOO device has a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The phone has connectivity features like 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/QZSS/Galileo, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging.